The 2025 Challenge Cup Final between Hull KR and Warrington Wolves is right around the corner, and it’s already proving to be an intriguing contest.

Both sides have recent experience of playing under the Wembley arches, with KR reaching the final in 2023 and Wire in 2024, however, this time they will both be hoping for a change in fortunes.

The two teams have also endured a serious trophy drought as well. Warrington have not tasted success since the 2019 Challenge Cup Final victory over St Helens. while opponents Hull KR haven’t won silverware since 1985. But one of these long waits will end on Saturday.

Hull KR arguably come into the game as favourites this time around. Willie Peters’ side have lost just once all season across the two competitions, and also thrashed their opponents 31-12 just two weeks ago.

But, Warrington have already shown that they can perform when the pressure is on this season, notably beating Leigh Leopards in the semi-final despite a run of three defeats from four heading into the tie.

As with any game of this magnitude, the key players from each side will need to step up to the plate if they hope to lift the trophy come the end of the 80 minutes, and with talent rife on both sides of the pitch they will need to get the better of their opposite man.

But, which battles will be key to defining the outcome of the game? Well, with that thought in mind, here is our take on the three key head-to-heads to watch for on Saturday.

Matt Dufty v Jack Broadbent

The head-to-head battle between full-backs Matt Dufty and Jack Broadbent is a really interesting one, and while it might not capture that much attention compared to some of the others, it will certainly play a crucial role.

LRL PREDICTIONS: Challenge Cup predictions: Hull KR domination but split on Lance Todd winner revealed

Both men have become really vital parts of their side’s respective attacks, but for completely different reasons. Dufty is such an elusive ball carrier, and his pace allows him to flourish in broken field, and as we’ve seen numerous times across the past few seasons, he can completely flip a game on its head.

Broadbent is slightly different to Dufty, but he is just as effective. His time at centre has allowed him to spot different gaps in the defensive line to attack through, but with him now in the back-field he has that extra bit of time on the ball to really make it count.

This attacking duel will be fascinating to watch.

George Williams v Mikey Lewis

It’s the big one, and there’s potentially more on the line than just the Challenge Cup final too, with the Ashes in firm view. Williams’ injury return alone is a remarkable feat, but he will also inject some serious quality back into this Warrington team. The half-back is the complete triple threat, in that he can carry brilliantly, distribute well and kick the leather off the ball when called upon too, and all of those come to the fore in this Wire attack. He is also just as solid in defence, which often goes amiss.

WIRE V KR: George Williams makes Challenge Cup final fitness declaration for Warrington

KR counterpart Lewis is almost a like-for-like player, which makes this contest that bit more spicy. He too is the all-round package, with his eye for space allowing him to almost teleport through defences at will or sending the likes of Hiku, Kelepi Tanginoa or Broadbent through space as well.

This one will likely define the outcome of the game.

Paul Vaughan v Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

The battle through the middle is always crucial in rugby league, but when you’ve got players like Paul Vaughan and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves going head-to-head, it becomes even more vital.

Both men bring heaps of quality and power to their respective packs, and have been crucial in laying down the foundations for the rest of their attack to play off. On top of this, both men are also vastly experienced, which again will only help their team’s cause.

The pair are also seriously strong in defence, which will need to come to the fore in this contest to hold back their fellow front-rowers.

READ NEXT: Challenge Cup final team news with Hull KR and Warrington Wolves’ injury boosts confirmed