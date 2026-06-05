Warrington Wolves v Hull FC: Five takeaways as Wire ‘do enough to win’ in game that was ‘balanced precariously’

Following Warrington Wolves’ 12-4 win over Hull FC at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, here are our five key takeaways.

The top line

How do you even begin to describe a game like this? The scoreboard certainly tells a story; it was gritty, edgy, tight; any word you can think of to describe just how this game balanced precariously on a knife-edge.

It threatened to lean one way. Multiple times. Hull FC probably threatened the most in the opening exchanges, Warrington dominated the middle third and then Hull FC had the better of territory late in the day.

But, simply put, they just couldn’t take their chances, and that saw just two tries scored across the game. And it was quite fitting that a late try was the ultimate decider.

It was far from a classic, but the best sides come out on top in games like this. Warrington did just that.

Get the job done

Sam Burgess’ side did enough to win, but this will not be a pleasant review session on Monday.

Enough is the keyword there, too. It was far from pretty.

They had the line at their mercy between minutes 30 to 47 when Josh Smith went over in the corner. They scored just once, but it should have been bucketfuls.

It wasn’t that they played badly, not at all, but they simply couldn’t score.

Their actual attacking sets, for the most part, were pretty good. The middles charged hard, the back-rowers added that punch and the likes of Matty Ashton made the most of the space they were given, but it seemed when they entered the 20-metre area, they just lost their nerve.

Missed running lines, passes falling to the floor or flying into touch, knock-ons, whatever you can think of, Warrington did it to not score.

Yes, the further reshuffle in the spine likely played a role in the clunkiness, but that does not fully excuse the lack of execution in the red zone. On another day, it could have cost them.

Coming away from a game like this and a performance like this with a win is huge, but they will know this was not their best display of the season.

Kicking themselves

Hull FC have had a pretty bumpy ride of late, and they will likely leave the Halliwell Jones thinking ‘what if’.

The effort, intensity and desire was there for all to see, but like Warrington, they just couldn’t convert that into points. Again, they had their moments. A Harvey Barron disallowed try could have given them the lead, and they had a few guilt-edge chances late in the day and they just couldn’t take them.

But, given where they are right now, this does feel like a step in the right direction. They will use this as a platform now to build the second-half of the season.

Return of the Herm

Rewind back nine months. Hull FC were right in the fight for the top six, and Herman Ese’ese was carting around the pitch for fun and pushing his name into the ‘best prop in the league’ conversations. An Achilles injury quickly curtailed that, and subsequently tore a hole in the Airlie Birds’ pack.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Back to today, and Ese’ese is up and running once more. And boy was it a breath of fresh air for FC.

Yes, there were still very clearly signs of rust; it would be weird if there weren’t, considering the severity of his injury and length of time on the sidelines, but he looked powerful, strong, hungry. That is a dangerous beast to have at your disposal, looking towards the latter stages of the season.

It reflected in his stats come his withdrawal, posting 52 metres from 11 carries alongside a healthy 19 tackles, but the numbers that really count are the minutes in his leg. He still needs more, of course, but that will come with time.

He’s back, and Hull FC will be grateful for that.

Young full-backs shine

Full-back seems to be a cursed position this season, with a host of teams missing their first-choice number one, but that gives youngsters plenty of precious gametime. Tonight, Logan Moy and Lachlan Webster added their names to the ever-growing list of impressive up-and-comers in this area.

There’s no real way to dress this game up, really, but both players were genuine flashes of quality for their side. They ended the game among the game’s top meter-makers (Moy 200, Webster 141), carries across the 80 (Moy 25, Webster 16) and then backed that up under the high ball too.

Simply put, they didn’t look out of place at all. Moy does have some decent experience under his belt now, boasting 33 senior appearances for the Black and Whites since his debut in 2024, but he is only 20-years-old and is far from the finished product. Webster is even less experienced, too, sitting on a tally of just three professional appearances, which have all come in 2026.

For players of such a young age to be producing game-leading performances like this, in a tight game like this, takes some doing. It bodes well for both moving forward, and it’s something both head coaches will look back on fondly.