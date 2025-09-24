Warrington Wolves have announced a rebrand of sorts for 2026, adopting a new badge for the upcoming campaign as they celebrate their 150th anniversary.

Formed in 1876 as ‘Warrington Zingari Football Club’, the Wire will mark their 150th anniversary as a club next year.

To mark the milestone, they say they will ‘honour their heritage while inspiring their future’, with the launch of a new badge at the heart of their celebrations.

A brightly-coloured wolf symbol, synonymous with the club since they adopted the ‘Wolves’ tagline ahead of the 1997 Super League campaign, dominates the new navy circular badge.

The text, ‘150 Years (1876 – 2026)’, is framed around it in the same colour as the wolf.

Warrington Wolves unveil new badge as meaning behind change explained

Warrington launched their new crest on Wednesday evening, with their press release detailing that a range of heritage initiatives will bring the club and its supporters together, while creating opportunities and making an impact far beyond the pitch.

Among those initiatives, the club’s historians will publish three books capturing memories from across the decades.

Elsewhere, the brick Heritage Wall at The Halliwell Jones Stadium is set to be extended so that new names can be added.

The Wolves will launch an extensive digital archive, with a heritage walking trail and a series of exhibitions showcasing memorabilia and stories.

One of Wire’s fixtures in 2026 will also be heritage-themed.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Ranking every Super League club’s average attendance in 2025 – SIX clubs above 10,000 and Leeds SECOND

👉 Grading each of Super League’s bottom six in 2025 with Warrington getting the lowest mark

👉 Former Super League star on open market for 2026 after Canberra exit

👉 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves seals NRL return in 2026 as new role revealed

👉 Kevin Sinfield names his five greatest rugby league players as Wigan dominate selections