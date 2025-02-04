Warrington Wolves have revealed a unique homage to one of their biggest fans: after renaming the Halliwell Jones Stadium in the name of PDC world darts champion Luke Littler.

The Wire’s home will become The Luke Littler Stadium for one night only later this month after the 18-year-old was crowned champion of the world at Alexandra Palace last month.

Littler has catapulted into the mainstream as one of sport’s biggest stars, and is almost single-handedly driving a major popularity rise in the sport of darts. But he is a rugby league fan at heart, and has been a season ticket holder at the Wolves for years.

And the Super League club are putting Littler centre stage for their home game against Catalans on February 21, with the new champion expected to parade the trophy as the club celebrate one of the town’s most successful sons.

Littler said: “It’s a dream come true that the club I’ve been a fan of since I was young has decided to name the stadium after me for a night! It’s an absolute honour and I can’t thank the club enough.”