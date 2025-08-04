Warrington Wolves tie down NRL star as Sam Burgess ‘draw’ identified

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the signing of Manly Sea Eagles prop Toafofoa Sipley ahead of the 2026 season.

The front-rower is the latest middle to join the Wire, following Catalans prop Tevita Pangai Jr, and has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club.

He also comes following the confirmed departure of Paul Vaughan, who will be joining York Knights next season.

‘I feel I can add plenty of value and experience to the pack’

The 30-year-old New Zealander brings heaps of NRL experience with him to the Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of the new campaign. His career began with the Warriors in 2016, but made just two first-grade appearances before joining Manly in 2018. At the time of writing, he has notched 93 NRL appearances for the Sea Eagles, scoring eight tries in the process.

Sipley also has decent experience in the NSW Cup, making 76 appearances and scoring 31 tries.

Commenting on joining Warrington, Sipley said: “I’m really excited and honoured for the opportunity to represent Warrington in Super League next season.

“It’s a club with a rich history and I feel I can add plenty of value and experience to the pack.

“I can’t wait to get over and meet the passionate Warrington fans.”

He also detailed the desire to work with head coach Sam Burgess was a major factor in signing for Wire.

“To be working with Sam Burgess is a huge draw,” he said. “He’s someone I’ve always respected and I’m looking forward to learning from him.”

Also commenting on the signing, Wire boss Burgess added: “We’re excited to welcome Toff to the club from next season.

“His size, physicality and character will be a big asset for us and he can have a big impact at Warrington.”

His signing also comes amid Warrington publicly confirming they are set for a major recruitment drive in their pack, following the departure of Vaughan.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Dolphins boss offers Herbie Farnworth injury update with timeline revealed

👉🏻 Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR lead the way as Leigh, St Helens and Warrington stars make the cut

👉🏻 Championship and League 1 round-up: York march on but upsets aplenty elsewhere

👉🏻 Super League CEO refutes Nines idea and makes new Magic suggestion

👉🏻 Warrington coach issues Danny Walker update as injury blow revealed following Leigh defeat