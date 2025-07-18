Warrington have confirmed the signing of Catalans Dragons prop Tevita Pangai Junior, who joins the Wolves on a one-year deal for 2026.

Pangai Junior, who will turn 30 next February, linked up with Catalans ahead of 2025 as he joined from the Dolphins, but only penned a 12-month contract.

His time in Super League so far has brought 19 appearances and four tries across all competitions, with rumours aplenty surrounding the forward’s future flying around pretty much all year.

If reports are to be believed, the Ashfield-born ace fielded offers from sides in French rugby union and in league Down Under, but has opted to remain in Super League: with Warrington securing his services.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking every Super League club’s squad rating on Rugby League 26 – Warrington Wolves TOP…

Warrington Wolves swoop to sign Catalans Dragons powerhouse as length of deal confirmed

The six-time Tonga international had amassed 147 NRL appearances prior to his move to Catalans, donning a shirt for Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers and Canterbury Bulldogs as well as the Dolphins.

As Wire announced his arrival, Pangai Junior said: “I’m excited to sign for Warrington for the 2026 season.

“It’s a club with big ambitions, and after our talks I knew this was the right challenge and the right time to make the next move in my career. “Sam Burgess is a big reason and I’m really looking forward to working with him and learning from him. “I’ve played at the Halliwell Jones Stadium a couple of times now and just remember how loud and passionate the fans were. “I’m excited to get over and represent the club in 2026.” Pangai Junior also boasts a State of Origin appearance on his CV having been selected by New South Wales during the 2023 series. Warrington head coach Burgess added: “We’re excited to welcome Tevita to Warrington. “He’s a dynamic forward who brings real power and presence through the middle. “His experience at the highest level will make him a valuable asset to our pack for next season.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Nathan Cleary rugby union exit ‘real concern’ as $3million move mooted