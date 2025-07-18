“It’s a club with big ambitions, and after our talks I knew this was the right challenge and the right time to make the next move in my career.

“Sam Burgess is a big reason and I’m really looking forward to working with him and learning from him.

“I’ve played at the Halliwell Jones Stadium a couple of times now and just remember how loud and passionate the fans were.

“I’m excited to get over and represent the club in 2026.”

Pangai Junior also boasts a State of Origin appearance on his CV having been selected by New South Wales during the 2023 series.

Warrington head coach Burgess added: “We’re excited to welcome Tevita to Warrington.

“He’s a dynamic forward who brings real power and presence through the middle.

“His experience at the highest level will make him a valuable asset to our pack for next season.”