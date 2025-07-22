Warrington Wolves swoop for Parramatta Eels forward in immediate deal

Warrington Wolves have completed a shock deal to sign Parramatta Eels forward Ryan Matterson with immediate effect.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this year how Matterson had been offered to Super League clubs, with his future at the Eels uncertain.

That was despite his agent attempting to claim in Australian media reports that any such move was not on the cards.

But now, Matterson has been released from the remainder of his contract for the 2025 season to allow him to head to Super League.

And Warrington have made the move to land him. They have been linked with a plethora of overseas forwards ever since the departure of players like Zane Musgrove and Dan Russell.

Elie El-Zakhem was among the names linked to Sam Burgess’ side but now, they have agreed a deal to sign the Eels forward with immediate effect.

Parramatta’s GM Mark O’Neill said: “This is an opportunity for Ryan to explore new challenges and broaden his professional experience in the English Super League.”

Matterson remains under contract for 2026 with the Eels and at this stage, is expected to return to the club.

But should he acquit himself well in England with the Wolves, there is the opportunity for a longer term deal – especially with Super League’s overseas quota increasing in 2026.

Matterson has been with the Eels since 2020. However, he has found opportunities difficult in 2025, featuring just four times in the NRL and being restricted to game-time in the New South Wales Cup for most of the year.

But he will now head to England with immediate effect.

