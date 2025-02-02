Warrington will be without young half-back Leon Hayes until Round 5 of the new Super League campaign through a combination of issues with his hamstring and ankle, Wolves boss Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Academy product Hayes has been sidelined since the end of last April, when he was stretchered off during a defeat at Salford Red Devils having suffered a gruesome fracture dislocation of his left ankle.

Having been Burgess’ go-to man in the halves alongside George Williams up until that point in 2024, the 20-year-old has been handed Wire’s #7 shirt for 2025.

He hasn’t featured in any friendlies though, with Warrington rounding off their pre-season preparations on Saturday evening with a narrow 20-12 defeat to fellow Super League outfit Leigh Leopards in a game which doubled up as Toby King’s testimonial.

Warrington Wolves suffer fresh injury blow ahead of 2025 campaign as playmaker’s prognosis confirmed

The Wolves begin this year’s competitive action next weekend with a trip to Whitehaven, before travelling to Huddersfield Giants in Round 1 of the Super League season and welcoming Catalans Dragons in Round 2.

All eyes are already on Round 3 though, when Wire head to Las Vegas to take on reigning Super League champions and long-time foes Wigan Warriors.

Burgess spoke to the media following their friendly defeat to Leigh and confirmed that Hayes would be missing that trip to Vegas.

He told the Warrington Guardian: “Leon, we’re not going to see until Round 5. He’s going to be a while as he needs a bit of a break.

“It’s his hamstring and his ankle – it was such a big injury and there was a lot of trauma in his body. His body is recalibrating, if that makes any sense.

“He’s running a tad differently and his body is making those adjustments, but he’s in good spirits.

“He’s had a few niggles in pre-season, so we’re going to give him a bit of time to get himself sorted and ready to go.

“It’s a long year coming up and he’ll play plenty of rugby.”

Providing that Round 5 timeframe is correct, Hayes will miss Warrington’s home game against Wakefield Trinity the week after the Vegas trip, and return for the trip to St Helens on March 21.

