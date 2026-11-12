Warrington Wolves’ strongest 17 as fullback conundrum persists

They were the first club to lock in their squad numbers for 2027, and Warrington Wolves are ready to push for another big season.

Surprise Grand Finalists this year, the Wire go into next season in a good spot, with their youngsters 12 months down the line in their development and a new marquee halfback up their sleeve in Brodie Croft following his move from Leeds Rhinos.

Sam Burgess is staying for a fourth season after signing a new contract, and he’s certainly got options to go at within his squad.

But what does his strongest team look like?

The biggest decision appears to be at fullback. Cai Taylor-Wray started the season there and did outstandingly well, making a mark in the round one victory over St Helens. But injury derailed his season and after a return, he ended up out of the side, with Josh Thewlis ending the year in the role.

Thewlis did well, but it would be fair to say he looks more natural on the wing. He has a great carry, is as tough as they come but doesn’t look as comfortable with the structured attacking play fullback requires, whereas he is a proven winger of the highest level.

With that, it feels like trusting Taylor-Wray to recapture last season’s early form may well be the play.

That means pushing Albert Hopoate for the role, which sees Arron Lindop lose his spot, with Jacob Gagai now secured after his move from Huddersfield Giants.

The halves are straightforward, even if the Croft and Irwin partnership is a fascinating mesh of styles which will be interesting to watch develop as the year goes on.

The pack is fairly simple to work through, barring a decision in which middle doesn’t make the cut. It does appear, on the face of it, to be a fight between the new arrivals in Tony Crosby and Mitch Prest.

That’s a tough call, and a fluid one too, but after his World Cup performances for Fiji, we’ve given Prest the nod.

Warrington Wolves’ strongest 17 in 2027

Cai Taylor-Wray, Josh Thewlis, Albert Hopoate, Jacob Gagai, Matty Ashton, Brodie Croft, Ewan Irwin, James Harrison, Danny Walker, Liam Byrne, Sam Stone, Adam Holroyd, Ben Currie. Subs: Luke Yates, Kelepi Tanginoa, Toafofa Sipley, Mitch Prest. 18th man: Tony Crosby