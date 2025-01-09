Warrington Wolves starting 13 confirmed for pre-season clash with new signings all included

Warrington Wolves have announced their starting 13 to face Widnes Vikings in their opening pre-season friendly, with all three new recruits named to start.

Oli Leyland, Alfie Johnson and Dan Russell all joined the Sam Burgess show this off-season, and all make their maiden appearance in Primrose and Blue in a strong squad to face bitter rivals Widnes this weekend.

In the backline, Cai Taylor-Wray has been handed a start at fullback with Jake Thewlis and the aforementioned Johnson on the wings. Zac Bardsley-Rowe and Aaron Lindop will start in the centres, with Stefan Ratchford named in the halves alongside new recruit Leyland.

In the pack, Zane Musgrove and Max Wood have been given the nod to start at prop, with Ben Hartill at hooker. Nolan Tupaea and PNG international Russell start in the back-row, with Tom Whitehead completing the Warrington pack at loose forward.

🐺 Early team news for next Friday’s pre-season clash against Widnes Vikings with our new signings all in action 🎟️ Join us for the first time in 2025: https://t.co/apMXGloiZ3 pic.twitter.com/CS5VTVW2RG — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) January 9, 2025

The game will act as the Wire’s first full pre-season game, following the cancelation of this weekend’s proposed friendly against Halifax Panthers cancelled due to weather.

“Sunday’s pre-season game away to Halifax Panthers has been postponed due to this week’s adverse weather conditions,” a club statement read.

“A further update on a possible rearrangement and tickets issued will be made in due course.”

This friendly will also be the Vikings’ opening pre-season clash too, with their fixture against North Wales Crusaders also called off due to weather conditions.

Warrington Wolves team to face Widnes in full

N.B Numbers are positional, not squad number

1. Cai Taylor-Wray

2. Jake Thewlis

3. Zac Bardsley-Rowe

4. Aaron Lindop

5. Alfie Johnson

6. Oli Leyland

7. Stefan Ratchford

8. Zane Musgrove

9. Ben Hartill

10. Max Wood

11. Nolan Tupaea

12. Dan Russell

13. Tom Whitehead

