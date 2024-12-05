Warrington Wolves star explains Sam Burgess effect as ‘role model’ admission made

Warrington Wolves star Rodrick Tai has opened up on the influence ‘role model’ Sam Burgess has had on him during his first season on the Wire, after watching the current head coach whilst growing up.

Tai was one of Warrington’s key signings ahead of the 2024 season, and he made an instant impression with 23 appearances in all competitions and notched a tally of nine tries to boot.

“To be coached by him is just unreal”

Speaking to NRL.com, the Kumul – who started in this year’s Pacific Championships Promotion Final against New Zealand – detailed how working with Burgess has been an ‘unreal’ experience

“Sam’s been a role model and someone that I liked watching growing up,” said Tai. “Now to be coached by him is just unreal.

He added: “All the time when I see him it just gets me; he’s really a good bloke.”

Following his retirement, Burgess moved straight into coaching with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and even worked under current Kumuls boss Jason Demetriou as assistant coach; however the Warrington gig is his first-ever head coach posting, but Tai was full of praise for the way Burgess has been handling the extra pressure of the top job.

“He’s handling it really well being a coach, but sometimes I think that he still wants to play!”

In his first season in charge, Burgess took Warrington to a Challenge Cup final and a Super League play-off berth after a third-placed finish in the table.

“Playing in England is good”

In another first, the 2024 campaign was the 25-year-old’s maiden campaign in the UK following his move from the PNG Hunters in the QLD Cup, and he is certainly feeling the love from the fans after a ‘good year’ in the Primrose and Blue.

“Playing in England is good, all fans in the UK love the PNG lads and so when we go over there to play, they just make us feel at home. It’s been a really good year in the UK.”

He isn’t the only Kumul to be plying his trade in Super League either. Liam Horne, Rhyse Martin, Edwin Ipape, Sylvester Namo and Nene Macdonald all play in the comp, with Judah Rimbu, Jeremiah Simbiken and Dan Russell all heading over for 2025 – with Russell also joining Tai on the Wire.

Vegas ambitions

The big focus for Warrington this year is the trip to Las Vegas to face Wigan Warriors in March – a rematch of the Challenge Cup final – and Tai detailed he is hoping to make enough of an impression in pre-season to earn a spot on the plane to Sin City.

“I heard that there’s going to be a game between us and Wigan, so hopefully I get a good pre-season and can go.”

The Vegas games also includes the four-peat NRL Premiers Penrith Panthers game against Cronulla Sharks and the Canberra Raiders clash with New Zealand Warriors, as well as a Women’s Test match between Australia and England.

