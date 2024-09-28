Warrington Wolves boosted by returning trio as St Helens welcome back key man

Warrington Wolves and St Helens have named their matchday squads for Saturday’s play-off eliminator clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Warrington coach Sam Burgess has made three changes to his side that beat London Broncos last weekend. Rodrick Tai (ankle) and Joe Philbin (calf) return from minor injuries, whilst key prop Paul Vaughan is back having served a three-match suspension.

The trio replace Arron Lindop, Jordy Crowther and Max Wood in Burgess’ 17-man matchday squad, with Lindop being 18th man.

Meanwhile, St Helens coach Paul Wellens has made just one change to his side that were defeated by Leigh Leopards last time out. Key prop Alex Walmsley returns from a bout of illness, whilst youngster Noah Stephens drops out of the team.

Warrington Wolves: Matt Dufty; Josh Thewlis, Rodrick Tai, Toby King, Matty Ashton; George Williams, Josh Drinkwater; Luke Yates, Danny Walker, Zane Musgrove, John Bateman, Matty Nicholson, Ben Currie.

Subs: Sam Powell, James Harrison, Paul Vaughan, Joe Philbin. 18th man: Arron Lindop.

St Helens: Jack Welsby; Tommy Makinson, Sione Mata’utia, Mark Percival, Jon Bennison; Jonny Lomax, Lewis Dodd; Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Matt Whitley, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles.

Subs: James Bell, Agnatius Paasi, George Delaney, Jake Burns. 18th man: Ben Davies.

