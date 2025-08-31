Warrington Wolves forward Ryan Matterson has been named among the 100 best-paid players in the NRL in 2025 – despite him not being in the competition any more.

Matterson left Parramatta Eels in July to join Warrington on a short-term loan deal until the end of the current Super League season. He has made five appearance for the Wire but they have won just once since his arrival in England. He remains under contract in Parramatta for 2026.

However, the Wolves would be open to keeping Matterson – and he is understood to have interest from other Super League clubs too should he be keen to stay in England.

But the size of Matterson’s contract with Parramatta may prove an issue given how he has a contract for 2026. Matterson has been included in Code Sports’ NRL Rich List, which shares how much the 100 best-paid players in the league are earning in 2025.

Surprisingly, Matterson is on there despite moving to Super League. He is still being paid handsomely by the Eels, with it reported that the forward is on a salary of $600,000 – around £290,000 – per year. That would make him a marquee player in Super League and one of the best-paid players in the competition.

Inevitably, Matterson would have to take a sizeable pay-cut to make any permanent switch to Super League, with clubs unlikely to make the forward a marquee player should he wish to stay in 2026.

Matterson has admitted to the media since coming to England that he would be willing to stay in Super League if the right opportunity arose. He insists that will be down to his management and not him to finalise, with his focus on playing again after struggling for opportunities at the Eels in 2025.

He will likely be involved for the Wire again next weekend as they take on Leigh Leopards, but their play-off hopes are firmly over after a shocking defeat to Salford Red Devils on Friday night.