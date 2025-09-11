NRL Immortal Andrew ‘Joey’ Johns has tipped Tom Trbojevic to succeed in Super League should he make the move north, and even gone as far as teasing a possible destination for the Manly Sea Eagles star.

28-year-old Trbojevic is understood to be attracting the interest of a number of Super League clubs, with the New South Wales Blues star available to speak to clubs from November over a potential transfer in 2027.

If it were to come to pass, it would arguably be one of the most high-profile Super League transfers since Johns himself joined Warrington Wolves on a short-term deal in 2005. Trbojevic has enjoyed a decorated career in the NRL, winning three State of Origin’s with the Blues and one World Cup with the Kangaroos as well, while also making 170 appearances with Manly to date.

Alongside that, he also won the Dally M Medal in 2021, the award for the best player in the NRL.

‘Nobody would touch him’

With rumours again circulating over Trbojevic’s possible move to Super League, Johns has given his stamp of approval.

“I think it would suit Turbo to the ground,” Johns told Channel Nine’s Wide World of Sport. “Fully fit, nobody would touch him in Super League. He would just own it.

He added: “It would be huge for the Super League. We need more stars going over there.”

Johns also teased a potential destination for him, suggesting that his former club, Warrington Wolves, are looking at a possible move.

“I know there are clubs that have been asking about him, and asking me about him. Do the math, the one I played for.”

Elsewhere, London Broncos have also seen their name thrown into the ring over a potential move for Trbojevic, with the Capital outfit set to be taken over by former rugby league great Darren Lockyer.

