Sam Burgess has given an intriguing response when asked if Warrington Wolves were set to make a move for Salford star Nene Macdonald.

All Out Rugby League have suggested that the Wolves have made a play for the Papua New Guinea star, whose future at Salford appears to be over.

He returned home to Australia last month on unpaid leave, having not yet played a game for the club this season.

Macdonald has been linked with a plethora of clubs due to Salford’s financial situation and has even spent time out on loan at Championship big-hitters Oldham.

But now, he has been linked with taking Warrington’s final quota spot before the transfer deadline at the start of next month.

However, Burgess appeared to suggest new recruits was not his immediate priority as things stand.

“Not really,” Burgess told the Warrington Guardian after the game.

“We’ve got enough to be thinking about at the moment without trying to bring any players in. We’ve got to improve the players we’ve got and the way we play.”

However, the Wolves could yet act in the market if scans return the Wire’s worst fears on Rodrick Tai’s injury.

He left the field with a pectoral issue on Friday night in the win against the Red Devils, and Burgess conceded that scans will likely show up a tear which would potentially bring his season to an end.

The Wolves do have options in the outside backs within their ranks internally to replace Tai, but could still yet move in the transfer market due to their situation with the overseas quota.

The departure of Zane Musgrove has given them room to move and bring in a player, with Macdonald the latest to be linked to the role after previous reports suggesting they were interested in Elie El-Zakhem.