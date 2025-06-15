Warrington Wolves rocked by fresh long-term injury blow after Leeds loss

Warrington Wolves fear Arron Lindop’s season could be over after he suffered a potential ACL injury during Saturday’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

Lindop left the field unaided during the first half of the loss at AMT Headingley, but Sam Burgess was in downbeat mood post-match when asked for an update on the young back.

He admitted that while nothing is confirmed until Lindop is scanned, all the signs do point to a serious knee injury that will almost certainly end his season and rule him out until 2026.

“It’s not looking great,” Burgess said afterwards. “We will scan it and confirm it, but it is not looking too good for Arron.

“If it’s what we think it is, he has joined a few other guys in that situation at our club. They will form a close bond and work hard and he will certainly be back. He is very determined.”

Incredibly, Lindop would be the third Wolves player this year to suffer a similar injury after Oli Leyland and Matty Ashton, both of whom are already ruled out for the rest of 2025.

Lindop has made a real impression in the Wire side since Burgess’ arrival as head coach and the Warrington boss admitted he would be devastated if the prognosis was ultimately confirmed.

He said of Lindop :”He has got a lot of promise. He’s a lovely lad and he has a great family.

“It is unfortunate for Arron if that’s the case, but we have got to manage it the best way we can, move forward and give the best support possible for Arron and his family.”

The Wolves also lost James Harrison on Saturday evening, after he left the failed and failed a Head Injury Assessment. That rules him out of next weekend’s clash with Huddersfield Giants, a game which increasingly looks must-win for the Wire.