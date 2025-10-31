Warrington Wolves reveal 2026 squad numbers as huge Matt Dufty call made
Warrington Wolves have revealed their squad numbers for the 2026 season, with Australian full-back Matt Dufty tumbling down the pecking order.
Dufty was notably dropped by head coach Sam Burgess at the backend of last season after being late for training, and ended the season playing centre with young gun Cai Taylor-Wray given the nod at full-back.
And now, it seems the youngster will be Wire’s preferred option yet again, with the 19-year-old sporting the number one jersey in 2026. Instead. Dufty will now wear 24 for the upcoming season.
This also follows reports from All Out Rugby League that he has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Halliwell Jones, and is now free to explore a potential move away from the club.
Warrington Wolves squad numbers revealed
Elsewhere, new recruit Albert Hopoate will don the number four shirt, with now permanent signing Sam Stone sporting 12, after becoming a regular member of the side last season on loan.
They are the only two new recruits in the top 13, with Toafofoa Sipley wearing 15, Liam Byrne 16, James Bentley 20 and Josh Smith 26.
Marc Sneyd has been handed the number seven shirt this season after becoming a key cog in the side upon his arrival from Salford last year, while Luke Yates also moves up to number eight after impressing in the front-row last season.
England internationals George Williams and Danny Walker both retain their starting shirts, wearing six and nine respectively, as do Josh Thewlis (two), Toby King (three) and Matty Ashton (five).
Young guns Adam Holroyd and Ewan Irwin are among the big climbers from last season, with back-rower Holroyd wearing 11 in 2026 and Irwin 18.
2026 Squad Numbers. BOSH! 👊 pic.twitter.com/waPYRXe9Vi
— Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) October 31, 2025
Warrington Wolves squad numbers in full
1 Cai Taylor-Wray
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Toby King
4 Albert Hopoate
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Luke Yates
9 Danny Walker
10 James Harrison
11 Adam Holroyd
12 Sam Stone
13 Ben Currie
14 Sam Powell
15 Toafofoa Sipley
16 Liam Byrne
17 Jordy Crowther
18 Ewan Irwin
19 Leon Hayes
20 James Bentley
21 Luke Thomas
22 Joe Philbin
23 Arron Lindop
24 Matt Dufty
25 Max Wood
26 Josh Smith
27 Jake Thewlis
28 Oli Leyland
29 Zack Gardner
30 Tom McKinney
31 Ben Hartill
32 Ewan Smith
33 Tommy Rhodes
