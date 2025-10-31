Warrington Wolves reveal 2026 squad numbers as huge Matt Dufty call made

Warrington Wolves have revealed their squad numbers for the 2026 season, with Australian full-back Matt Dufty tumbling down the pecking order.

Dufty was notably dropped by head coach Sam Burgess at the backend of last season after being late for training, and ended the season playing centre with young gun Cai Taylor-Wray given the nod at full-back.

And now, it seems the youngster will be Wire’s preferred option yet again, with the 19-year-old sporting the number one jersey in 2026. Instead. Dufty will now wear 24 for the upcoming season.

This also follows reports from All Out Rugby League that he has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Halliwell Jones, and is now free to explore a potential move away from the club.

Warrington Wolves squad numbers revealed

Elsewhere, new recruit Albert Hopoate will don the number four shirt, with now permanent signing Sam Stone sporting 12, after becoming a regular member of the side last season on loan.

They are the only two new recruits in the top 13, with Toafofoa Sipley wearing 15, Liam Byrne 16, James Bentley 20 and Josh Smith 26.

Marc Sneyd has been handed the number seven shirt this season after becoming a key cog in the side upon his arrival from Salford last year, while Luke Yates also moves up to number eight after impressing in the front-row last season.

England internationals George Williams and Danny Walker both retain their starting shirts, wearing six and nine respectively, as do Josh Thewlis (two), Toby King (three) and Matty Ashton (five).

Young guns Adam Holroyd and Ewan Irwin are among the big climbers from last season, with back-rower Holroyd wearing 11 in 2026 and Irwin 18.

Warrington Wolves squad numbers in full

1 Cai Taylor-Wray

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Toby King

4 Albert Hopoate

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Luke Yates

9 Danny Walker

10 James Harrison

11 Adam Holroyd

12 Sam Stone

13 Ben Currie

14 Sam Powell

15 Toafofoa Sipley

16 Liam Byrne

17 Jordy Crowther

18 Ewan Irwin

19 Leon Hayes

20 James Bentley

21 Luke Thomas

22 Joe Philbin

23 Arron Lindop

24 Matt Dufty

25 Max Wood

26 Josh Smith

27 Jake Thewlis

28 Oli Leyland

29 Zack Gardner

30 Tom McKinney

31 Ben Hartill

32 Ewan Smith

33 Tommy Rhodes

