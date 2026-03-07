Warrington Wolves’ reality check despite latest win

Warrington remain unbeaten at the start of the Super League season but Sam Burgess insists his side were dealt a reality check after surviving a scare from York Knights.

The Wire were cruising at 16-0 inside 15 minutes, but were pegged back on two different occasions and were leading by just two points going into the closing stages before Josh Thewlis bagged his brace ten minutes from time.

For the Wolves, three wins from three is an excellent return, and they are one of just wo teams unbeaten at this stage of the season. But Burgess says they can’t rest on their laurels.

“I thought we started the game really well and came here with a great attitude because York are a good side, they can score points.

“I’m disappointed in some areas of our game, but in the first half I thought we were really good apart from four or five minutes. It just shows you how quickly momentum can swing. For us it’s a great reality check, we’ve got a lot of work to do in our game.

“I do like the fact we probably had to win the game three times. There’s a lot to like. I don’t like the points scored against us, but at this time of year it’s important to take the two points and come away healthy.”

Ben Currie was excellent again for the Wire as Burgess paid tribute to his efforts.

“He seems to be getting younger, he’s getting fitter, stronger and faster,” Burgess added.

“He’s put himself in a good position to have another strong year. Since I’ve been at the club, he’s been extremely consistent and he’s just a great guy to have around.”