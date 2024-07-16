Warrington Wolves prop makes Salford Red Devils loan move for rest of season

Salford Red Devils have signed prop Joe Bullock from fellow Super League side Warrington Wolves on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

The 31-year-old has made nine appearances for Sam Burgess side in 2024 and 50 in total since joining Warrington from Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2022 season.

Bullock only signed a two-year contract extension with Warrington in April – but will spend the rest of the year with in the red of Salford, although the Wolves hold a two-week recall option.

The Blackpool-born front-rower has also spent time out on loan at Hull FC this year as well as making a solitary appearance for Widnes Vikings via dual-registration.

READ MORE: Sam Burgess provides Warrington Wolves injury update as Luke Yates set for debut

Bullock trained with his new team-mates on Tuesday morning and is in line to make his debut in their Super League clash with Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

On signing Bullock, Salford coach Paul Rowley said: “We are all pleased to welcome Joe to the club and look forward to seeing him pull on the Salford jersey.

“We took a few knocks on Saturday, so we are grateful for the opportunity to bring in Joe for the foreseeable future.”

And a statement from Warrington read: “The move will allow Joe to gain invaluable game time at this stage of the season and we wish him the best of luck during his spell with the Red Devils.”

Bullock will make his 250th career appearance should he play for Salford against Huddersfield this weekend, having enjoyed permanent spells at Leigh Leopards, Barrow Raiders, Wigan and Warrington.

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors perfect, Salford Red Devils flying, St Helens mid-table in Super League form table