Warrington Wolves look set to lose England captain George Williams – potentially as early as the end of this season should they agree a transfer fee with NRL club the Dolphins.

Reports on both sides of the world, initially from All Out Rugby League, have linked with Williams with a remarkable exit from the Wolves before the end of his contract after he indicated he would not sign a new deal with the club.

That leaves the Wire in a fascinating position. They are about to lose their most important and influential player but crucially, they also have a significant amount of salary cap with which to go shopping for a replacement in 2026.

Here are some possible targets that are on the market.

Toby Sexton

The Bulldogs half-back is going to be squeezed out of their side in 2026 given the arrival of Lachlan Galvin.

Former Wolves star Andrew Johns went public this week and urged Sexton to consider a short-term move to Super League for the good of his career, citing the positive impact it had for players such as Jackson Hastings.

Could Sexton switch to England for a year with the Wire in a move that would benefit both? It would allow him to return to the NRL a better player, and give the Wolves time for Leon Hayes to flourish and fully develop.

Lewis Dodd

It’s inevitable that Dodd is going to be linked with a return to Super League until he becomes a regular in South Sydney’s team – and that doesn’t look like happening any time soon.

Souths would be willing to let the half-back leave given his hefty salary, which could prove a stumbling block for the Wolves as Dodd would likely return as a marquee player salary-wise.

But if the club are looking for a long-term option, there are few moves that make sense like Dodd.

Jackson Hastings

Another inevitable link. Hastings is on the outer at Newcastle despite getting back into their team on and off over the last few weeks. He isn’t going to be a Knights player in 2026.

He’s never fully closed the door on Super League and has admitted publicly he would be open to returning.

There are other clubs looking – Leeds retain an interest in him dependent on whether Brodie Croft goes home – but the Wolves could offer big money and a chance to lay down some long-term roots.

Plus, he would be the go-to man in their attack: a role you suspect Hastings would thrive in back in Super League.

Brad Schneider

A familiar face to Super League fans, Schneider is off-contract at Penrith in 2026. Is he another viable option?

He’s played eight times in the NRL this year but is obviously third-choice, and many of those appearances have come from the bench, with Blaize Talagi and Nathan Cleary the frontline half-back pairing.

Still only 24 so young enough to come to Super League, make an impression and return home, if he fancies a run at half-back, could Warrington be a possible option?

Jake Clifford

There are real doubts over whether Clifford would be able to secure a visa given the amount of game-time he’s had, despite speculation that he could get in due to his appearances as 18th man for the Cowboys this year.

Clifford has undoubted ability and thrived in a poor Hull FC side. There would be a queue of clubs in England looking to table a deal for the half-back should he decide he wanted to return to Super League, though..