Warrington Wolves player ratings with 9 given to ‘havoc wreaker’

Warrington Wolves are Super League Grand Finalists after a 14-12 victory over Leeds Rhinos. Ewan Irwin’s late penalty goal settled it, as the Wire ensured passage to Old Trafford for the first time since 2018.

Here are the player ratings.

Josh Thewlis – 5: Played with toughness and bravery but his attacking details was off.

Albert Hopoate – 6: Wasted a great chance in the first half but was solid otherwise.

Arron Lindop – 6: Got a lot of traffic his way and didn’t come up with all the answers but did well enough.

Toby King – 9: Arguably the best player on the field. Caused havoc with the ball, with Leeds struggling to put him down all night.

Matty Ashton – 5: Did great for the first Wire try, but was at fault for Leeds’ first and struggled to make metres, certainly earlier in the game.

George Williams – 7: A strong performance, steering the ship well for his side.



Ewan Irwin – 8: Maturity well beyond his teenage years, playing with great composure and kicking superbly.

Liam Byrne – 5: Tough through the middle, though Leeds’ pack had the edge early doors.

Danny Walker – 7: Nothing spectacular but a good solid effort through the middle of the field.

James Harrison – 7: Big metres and didn’t miss a tackle; did a great job.

James Bentley – 8: His stats are nothing to write home about, but he was simply everywhere. Covered every blade of grass.

Sam Stone – 7: Made way over 40 tackles and was solid all evening.

Ben Currie – 8: 80 minutes and ran his blood to water. Tremendous.

Luke Yates – 8: Turned the tide in the middle once he came on the field.

Sam Powell – N/A: Came on in the closing minutes.

Joe Philbin – 7: Came up with some big moments off the bench.

Kelepi Tanginoa – 6: Conceded a daft penalty but did a decent job otherwise.