Warrington Wolves player ratings v Huddersfield: 3s and 4s as Wire fall to defeat

Following Warrington Wolves’ 24-16 defeat to Huddersfield Giants, here is how we scored Sam Burgess’ charges from this round 15 clash.

Josh Thewlis – 4

Couldn’t quite get a proper foothold in the contest, with his shift over to full-back meaning he was starved of any meaningful time on the ball. He also coughed up the ball in his own half, which gifted Huddersfield precious territory, and then points. Considering his opposite number was one of the best players on the pitch, this was a tough day for him.

Jake Thewlis – 5

Looked threatening when given time and space on the ball, but was well managed by the Huddersfield defence. Took his try superbly, though.

Rodrick Tai – 4

Pretty quiet outing all told. Had a couple of poor defensive moments against his opposite man, which helped Huddersfield get a foothold in the contest. His break late in the second-half was lovely, though, and he had a couple of nice carries in that final quarter, which showed just what he is capable of.

Connor Wrench – 3

Another who really struggled in this one. Made a couple of poor defensive errors in the second-half, which directly led to Huddersfield tries.

Toby King – 3

Came up with a couple of nice bits of play, but is clearly not the right man to replace Aaron Lindop out wide.

George Williams – 5

Was fairly busy in the first-half, but drifted away as the game went on. Came back into it in the latter stages, inspiring the late fightback.

Marc Sneyd – 6

Things always seemed to happen around him. He was finding nice pockets of space to put his men through for the most part, and his try came off the back of his own clever reading of the defence. Again cut a frustrated figure.

Luke Yates – 5

Didn’t set the pitch alight, but still tried hard. Did the basics of his role pretty well.

Jordy Crowther – 4

Not his day. While his work around the ruck and in defence were fairly solid, he came up with a couple of costly penalties that handed momentum, and points, to the Giants.

Paul Vaughan – 6

Trundled hard through heavy traffic, and was consistently on hand to take a carry. He might not have been at his marauding best until late in the day, but still a fairly solid outing.

Sam Stone – 5

Continually went looking for work and made some good defensive reads off the back of it.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon – 4

Busy shift as he looked to make a difference, but couldn’t quite get the breakaway he wanted. Often had to deal with at least three Huddersfield defenders though.

Ben Currie – 5

Had a couple of big moments, but couldn’t get the better of the Huddersfield pack for the most part. Played with venom in the final quarter though.

Interchanges

Sam Powell – 5

Did the basics of his role well. Distributed ok out of the ruck and looked to try and inject some tempo on occasion.

Luke Thomas – 5

Made himself busy upon his entry off the bench. Never shied away from an involvement.

Joe Philbin – 5

Added some oomph when it was needed in both of his stints.

Max Wood – 5

Feisty is probably the best way to describe his performance. Came snarling into the game and never backed away from the tough defensive work. Packed a proper punch in the collision too.

