Following Warrington Wolves’ 40-10 defeat to Wakefield Trinity in round 11 of the Super League season, here is how we scored Sam Burgess’ men.

Matt Dufty – 4

Like many of the Wire backline, he just had a tough outing. He was afforded little space and time on the ball by the Wakefield defence, which meant he couldn’t have his usual attacking flourishes, and he struggled defensively too. His spilt ball in the build-up to Oli Pratt’s late score probably served as a metaphor for Wire’s display today, in all honesty.

Jake Thewlis – 4

A pretty quiet day all round, as Wakefield managed to keep him under wraps. Will have better days in a Wire shirt.

Rodrick Tai – 3

Just not his day. Came up with a couple of really costly penalties for tackles that could easily have seen him handed his marching orders, and like many of the Wire backline, was simply embarrassed by his opposite number.

Connor Wrench – 5

He’s had a long road to get back to this stage after a horrendous injury, and it was nice to see him mark that with a try. Will be better for the minutes.

Arron Lindop – 5

Showed flashes of attacking brilliance when utilised, particularly in his his try and in the build-up for Wrench’s effort too, but struggled to contain the Wakefield wingers opposite him.

Stefan Ratchford – 3

Came up with some proper schoolboy errors, which eventually came back to bite his side in the end.

Marc Sneyd – 5

Cut a frustrated figure throughout the game, as he tried to get his side into good positions. Continuing to show just why Burgess brought him into the side so quickly.

Luke Yates – 5

Tried hard through the middle but came out second best against the Trin’s enforcers.

Sam Powell – 6

Did his job pretty well, all things considered. Distributed well and looked to play at tempo when the chance presented itself, and got stuck into the defensive efforts too, with a team-high 42 tackles.

Paul Vaughan – 6

Gave it a decent dig, as he trucked hard through traffic to try and give his side some front-foot ball with 87 metres from his 12 carries. Fronted up in defence too with 29 tackles.

Adam Holroyd – 5

Industrious, if unspectacular, performance from the forward. Tried hard around the pitch and made some solid defensive reads.

Dan Russell – 5

Overcame an early head knock and looked to get involved whenever he could, particularly in defence with 22 tackles.

Ben Currie – 6

Got himself about, as you’d expect. Put in the hard work in defence with a whopping 36 tackles and looked to get involved ball-in-hand too.

Interchanges

Joe Philbin – 5

Couldn’t quite change the fortunes of his side but got heavily involved in the tough stuff, as we’ve come to expect from Philbin.

Jordy Crowther – 5

Posted some decent numbers on both sides of the ball, but again couldn’t stem the flow of Wakefield’s pack.

James Harrison – 5

Could almost copy and paste the above into here. Treid to give his side some sense of momentum with some big efforts but couldn’t hold back the Wakefield surge.

Zack Gardner – N/A

Was given limited minutes at the end.

