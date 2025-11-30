Warrington Wolves pack depth for 2026 assessed after latest transfer

Warrington Wolves have further bolstered their forward pack ahead of 2026, with ex-Hull KR man Kelepi Tanginoa joining the club.

The back-rower has put pen to paper on an initial two-year deal with the Wolves, following his exit from the reigning Super League champions, with a club option for a further 12 months.

Commenting on his arrival at the Halliwell Jones, Tanginoa said: “I’m excited to get started at such a big club, just to be here is surreal. The opportunity to work alongside Sam Burgess and Steve McNamara is massive, and I’m looking forward to what they can add to my game, and where I can add value to the team as well.

“I’ve played here a few times, and it’s very, very loud, so to be on this side now is going to be awesome.”

Warrington head coach, Sam Burgess, added: “Kelepi is a fantastic addition for us ahead of the new season. He brings a great level of experience and will add some punch to the group. We’re looking forward to welcoming him into the playing squad.”

He now becomes the latest recruit to bolster the pack options at Warrington, joining fellow forwards Toafofoa Sipley, Liam Byrne and James Bentley in joining the club.

But, with all those new faces, how does their pack depth chart look heading into next season? Well, here’s a deep dive into all of their options.

Prop: Luke Yates, James Harrison, Toafofoa Sipley, Liam Byrne, Joe Philbin, Luke Thomas, Max Wood, Tom McKinney

Warrington’s prop stocks seem fully loaded heading into 2026. Luke Yates and James Harrison will likely be the starting pairing this season after being handed the eight and 10 shirts, respectively, but there is plenty of depth around them too. New recruits Toafofoa Sipley and Liam Byrne will be keen to prove a point at their new home, while Joe Philbin brings heaps of experience to the mix. Luke Thomas, Max Wood and Tom McKinney will also be hoping for some decent minutes, as they continue to grow.

Hooker: Danny Walker, Sam Powell, Ben Hartill

Nine seems more cut-and-dry for Wire this year, with Danny Walker primed to return to the starting side after a knee injury ruled him out of a good chunk of the 2025 season. Sam Powell will likely act as his deputy once again, while young gun Ben Hartill could also get further senior exposure this year to add to his three Super League appearances to date.

Back-row: Adam Holroyd, Sam Stone, James Bentley, Kelepi Tanginoa, Ben Currie

The back-row will likely be a major headache for Burgess this year, even with Adam Holroyd and Sam Stone handed the respective ‘starting’ jerseys. Holroyd looks a really promising talent, notably taking a starring role in that impressive performance against Hull KR in the final round of last season, while Stone also settled quickly into life on the Wire after arriving from Salford mid-season.

But, while they might be in pole position right now, they face a stern test for their spots with both James Bentley and Kelepi Tanginoa likely to push their own case. The pair both come to Warrington off the back of impressive 2025 seasons at Leeds and KR, respectively, and bring heaps of experience to the mix too. They also act as slightly different options to the others above, particularly Tanginoa with his punch.

Ben Currie is also an option to cover back-row if needed.

Loose forward: Ben Currie, Luke Yates

Bookending the pack this year will likely be Currie, after a decent 2025 season. He has really impressed since making the shift to 13 during Burgess’ tenure, and he also brings valuable experience to the mix as well. Yates seems the likely second-choice loose forward in the side, given he too has featured here regularly across his career.

Around that, Burgess could look to deploy the likes of Sipley or Byrne here if he wants to roll out three props in his starting group.

Utility: Jordy Crowther

Having a player able to cover all positions across the pack is always a valuable asset, and that’s exactly what Jordy Crowther does in this Warrington squad. He tasted decent minutes both in the middle and at hooker last year, and he can almost certainly shift over into the back-row if needed as well.

