Warrington Wolves on the rise, Leeds Rhinos fall, Hull FC abysmal in Super League form table

After Round 26, just one week remains of the regular Super League campaign, and some teams are still desperately struggling for form, including those hoping to make the play-offs.

Virtually every team still has something to play for in their last game of the campaign, be it the pride of not finishing bottom, trying to obtain a play-off spot, or a top two finish.

Each club’s ‘form’ is judged off their last five games, meaning the barometer of success is how they’re performed from rounds 22 (Magic Weekend) to 26, inclusive.

Table toppers Wigan Warriors now also sit top of the form table as the only club in Super League to have won all of their last five games, with Matt Peet’s side able to seal a second consecutive League Leaders’ Shield as long as they avoid defeat this week.

Warrington Wolves and Hull KR are now second and third in the form table respectively following victories to nil away from home in Round 26. They’ve both won four of their last five matches, alongside Leigh Leopards.

Elsewhere, Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos have picked up three wins from their last five games, and occupy the last two ‘play-off spots’ in this form table.

St Helens and Huddersfield Giants have only taken four competition points from a possible 10 over the last five rounds, and Luke Robinson’s side have a points difference of -110 in the same period!

It gets worse from there though, with London Broncos, Catalans Dragons and Castleford Tigers occupying 9th-11th respectively in this form table with one win apiece in their last five outings.

The Broncos are the ‘best’ of that trio due to their points difference having only been narrowly beaten recently rather than being thumped. It’s that points difference that’s also lifted them off the foot of the actual Super League table ahead of the final round.

At the foot of both the actual Super League ladder and this form table are Hull FC, who haven’t won any of their last five games, and have now actually lost eight in a row after Saturday afternoon’s 58-4 defeat at home against Salford.

Quite ridiculously, the Airlie Birds have shipped 216 points combined across their last five defeats at an average of over 43 per game. They’ve scored just 38 in the process, yielding a pitiful points difference of -178.

Here is the updated Super League form table in full, from top to bottom…

1. Wigan Warriors – 10 points (PD: +88)

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet applauds the club’s supporters at The Brick Community Stadium following a game in 2024

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 20-0 St Helens (W)

Round 23: Wigan 22-4 Hull FC (W)

Round 24: Catalans 18-26 Wigan (W)

Round 25: Wigan 24-20 Hull KR (W)

Round 26: Wigan 38-0 Leeds (W)

2. Warrington Wolves – 8 points (PD: +116)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Warrington 24-6 Leeds (W)

Round 23: Castleford 6-28 Warrington (W)

Round 24: Leigh 16-12 Warrington (L)

Round 25: Warrington 16-2 St Helens (W)

Round 26: Huddersfield 0-66 Warrington (W)

3. Hull KR – 8 points (PD: +108)

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 36-4 Catalans (W)

Round 23: St Helens 6-42 Hull KR (W)

Round 24: Hull KR 32-12 Salford (W)

Round 25: Wigan 24-20 Hull KR (L)

Round 26: Leigh 0-24 Hull KR (W)

4. Leigh Leopards – 8 points (PD: +48)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 26-0 Salford (W)

Round 23: London 12-32 Leigh (W)

Round 24: Leigh 16-12 Warrington (W)

Round 25: Castleford 12-34 Leigh (W)

Round 26: Leigh 0-24 Hull KR (L)

5. Salford Red Devils – 6 points (PD: +73)

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 26-0 Salford (L)

Round 23: Salford 60-10 Huddersfield (W)

Round 24: Hull KR 32-12 Salford (L)

Round 25: Salford 27-12 Catalans (W)

Round 26: Hull FC 4-58 Salford (W)

6. Leeds Rhinos – 6 points (PD: +19)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Warrington 24-6 Leeds (L)

Round 23: Leeds 18-6 Catalans (W)

Round 24: London 20-21 Leeds (W)

Round 25: Leeds 68-6 Hull FC (W)

Round 26: Wigan 38-0 Leeds (L)

7. St Helens – 4 points (PD: -26)

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 20-0 St Helens (L)

Round 23: St Helens 6-42 Hull KR (L)

Round 24: Huddersfield 10-18 St Helens (W)

Round 25: Warrington 16-2 St Helens (L)

Round 26: St Helens 40-4 Castleford (W)

8. Huddersfield Giants – 4 points (PD: -110)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 20-12 Castleford (W)

Round 23: Salford 60-10 Huddersfield (L)

Round 24: Huddersfield 10-18 St Helens (L)

Round 25: Huddersfield 22-16 London (W)

Round 26: Huddersfield 0-66 Warrington (L)

9. London Broncos – 2 points (PD: -6)

London Broncos head coach Mike Eccles

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): London 29-4 Hull FC (W)

Round 23: London 12-32 Leigh (L)

Round 24: London 20-21 Leeds (L)

Round 25: Huddersfield 22-16 London (L)

Round 26: Catalans 12-8 London (L)

10. Catalans Dragons – 2 points (PD: -63)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 36-4 Catalans (L)

Round 23: Leeds 18-6 Catalans (L)

Round 24: Catalans 18-26 Wigan (L)

Round 25: Salford 27-12 Catalans (L)

Round 26: Catalans 12-8 London (W)

11. Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -69)

Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 20-12 Castleford (L)

Round 23: Castleford 6-28 Warrington (L)

Round 24: Hull FC 20-39 Castleford (W)

Round 25: Castleford 12-34 Leigh (L)

Round 26: St Helens 40-4 Castleford (L)

12. Hull FC – 0 points (PD: -178)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): London 29-4 Hull FC (L)

Round 23: Wigan 22-4 Hull FC (L)

Round 24: Hull FC 20-39 Castleford (L)

Round 25: Leeds 68-6 Hull FC (L)

Round 26: Hull FC 4-58 Salford (L)

