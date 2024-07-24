Warrington Wolves notebook: Rodrick Tai’s new deal, Adam Holroyd’s breakthrough season, Wigan Warriors clash

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess met with the media earlier this week ahead of Friday’s trip to Wigan Warriors, discussing several talking points.

Burgess discussed the Rodrick Tai’s recent contract extension, the emergence of Adam Holroyd and their Challenge Cup final rematch against neighbours Wigan on Friday night.

Here’s the review and rundown of everything that was said in Burgess’ pre-match press conference..

A new deal for PNG star Rodrick Tai

Warrington Wolves centre Rodrick Tai in action

The Wolves announced a one-year contract extension for Papua New Guinea international Rodrick Tai earlier this week.

The 25-year-old centre has made an impressive start to his Super League career, scoring six tries in 13 appearances for Warrington to date.

“Rod’s been a great pick up for us,” Burgess said. “Not only on the field but he’s been a great calming influence around the team. He’s a really calm guy, he’s happy.

“He’s over here with his wife Cynthia, they had their first-born over here in Warrington so his life has developed whilst being a Warrington player and I feel his game has developed.

“He’s obviously a very talented player, the standards have been really high here, his performances have been consistent so I think with that he has grown in his game.

“I think he’s got a bit of everything. He can play on the ball and he can tackle. There are still parts of his game that he’d like to work on but we see great value in him. Mainly, we just like his presence around the group.”

READ MORE: John Bateman update as Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess addresses transfer speculation

Challenge Cup final rematch on the horizon

Warrington will make the short trip over to Wigan on Friday night in a top of the table Super League clash: and it will also be the first time the two sides have met since Wigan triumphed in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley last month.

“I think it’s a great challenge for us as a group to go over to Wigan and play,” Burgess continued.

“They are obviously the champions for a reason. We’ve played them a couple of times this year so we know what they’re about and I’m looking forward to the challenge on Friday, like every other week. Obviously Wigan are the challenge this weekend so we’re looking forward to that.

“They’re very consistent. I would dare say they are the most consistent team and have been for the last two years possibly. They are hard to break down and they compete very hard as champion teams do.

“Consistency is key and I think, without argument, they have probably been the most consistent for the last couple of years.”

Is there any element this week of owing Wigan one from Wembley and gaining revenge?

“No,” Burgess simply put. “I think we owe it to ourselves. It’s not about owing them – I don’t think that works – but we owe it to ourselves to get a better performance out there.”

READ MORE: Warrington Wolves dealt Stefan Ratchford injury blow with approximate recovery timeframe given

The emergence of Adam Holroyd

Adam Holroyd (centre) celebrates a Warrington Wolves win in 2024 alongside team-mates Ben Currie (left) and Tom Whitehead (right)

Burgess hasn’t been afraid to give Warrington’s youngsters a chance to shine in the first-team this season, with 14 academy products having featured in 18 league games so far.

And one homegrown talent that has really stepped up this season is Adam Holroyd, with the 19-year-old having played 15 games in all competitions this year.

“I think he’s been brilliant, he’s been really consistent,” Burgess told Love Rugby League.

“Back in pre-season I’m not sure he would’ve thought he would’ve played this many games if you ask him honestly but he had a good pre-season. He came in on the back of a shoulder injury and he got some work done, he’s worked hard on his game and his improvement has been astronomical really. He’s a great lad to coach and just wants to get better.

“He’s got a big heart. He’s very honest and doesn’t really take a backwards step so he’s really enjoyable to coach. That’s why we signed him on a long-term deal.. He’s got great potential.

“The challenge for us is not to overwork him too early in his career, so we need to manage him properly. We didn’t plan for him to play this many games but it’s been great for him. You also need to manage them at his age because he’s playing above his weight every week and you don’t want him to do himself any damage that will stay with him for a while.

“His attitude is brilliant, you can’t ask for more. He’s my kind of bloke and I like what he brings.”

READ NEXT: Warrington Wolves’ all-star pack options analysed after John Bateman deal