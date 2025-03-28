Warrington duo Alfie Johnson and Tom Whitehead have both linked up with Championship outfit London as part of the Wolves’ new dual-registration partnership with the Broncos.

Wire youngsters Zac Bardsley-Rowe and Jake Thewlis have already spent time on loan in the capital with Mike Eccles’ side this season, and as another duo make the journey south, the two clubs have agreed to move into a dual-reg partnership.

Thewlis won’t be involved in London’s Championship clash with Hunslet on Saturday, as he has been named in Sam Burgess’ 21-man squad for Warrington’s Super League encounter with Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

Johnson and Whitehead are likely to be involved for the Broncos this weekend though having initially joined the capital club on a two-week loan.

Warrington Wolves’ new dual-registration partners announced as Championship club confirm duo’s arrival

Both outside-back Johnson and forward Whitehead have featured at first-team level for Warrington this season.

23-year-old rugby union convert Johnson, who joined the top-flight side ahead of 2025, scored a try on his Super League debut against Wakefield Trinity before being named on the wing in the Challenge Cup against Widnes Vikings.

The Vikings are also dual-reg partners with Warrington, and Johnson actually donned a shirt for them in Round 1 of the Championship campaign against Toulouse Olympique.

Whitehead – who has played nine games at first-team level for Warrington to date – meanwhile featured for the Wolves in the Challenge Cup against Whitehaven.

He has already featured on dual-registration this season for League 1 outfit Keighley, with his sole appearance for the Cougars this term coincidentally also coming against Whitehaven.

Ahead of his London debut, the 22-year-old has 22 senior appearances on his CV having donned a shirt on either loan/dual-reg for Rochdale Hornets, Swinton Lions, North Wales Crusaders and Widnes as well as Keighley.

London announced their dual-reg partnership with Warrington via social media on Friday afternoon.

They wrote on their X account (@LondonBroncosRL): “🗣️| London Broncos are pleased to confirm the club has agreed a dual-registration partnership with Super League club Warrington Wolves for the 2025 season.

🤝 Tom Whitehead & Alfie Johnson have joined up with the squad.”

