Warrington Wolves man makes League 1 dual-registration switch

Warrington Wolves starlet Nolan Tupaea has joined League 1 outfit Keighley Cougars on a dual-registration deal, the West Yorkshire side have confirmed.

Tupaea has made one appearance for the Wire in his early career and becomes the latest to head to Cougar Park on dual-registration.

The youngster will also follow in his father’s footsteps when he makes his debut for Keighley, with Dad Shane Tupaea representing the club between 1994 and 1996.

He also made his Super League debut for Warrington last season, starting in the back-row in their 19-18 defeat to Wigan Warriors in round 13 – a week prior to the Challenge Cup final.

He is available to play for Keighley this weekend in their League 1 clash with fellow promotion hopefuls Midlands Hurricanes.

Elsewhere, fellow dual-registration players Charlie Mckler and Joe Bajer will both be available for the game as well. Mckler has passed his return-to-play protocols following a failed HIA, while Bajer featured for Wire’s reserves.

Keighley currently sit 10th in the League 1 table after two defeats from their opening two games. Their opening 44-0 defeat to Rochdale Hornets also brought Jake Webster’s tenure as head coach to an end, with Jordie Hedges stepping in as interim boss until a permanent appointment is made.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time coaching,” said Webster on his departure. “But with all the negative press, my mental health and wellbeing needs some attention. My family will always come first and I need to protect them, and myself.”

“This is a mutual decision and I thank Ryan and Kaue for allowing me to focus on other off-field club activities and supporting with Steve’s workload.”

