Warrington Wolves have confirmed that fullback Matt Dufty has been released from the final year of his contract – with the Australian set to return home.

Dufty’s future has been up in the air for a number of months, with the Wire keen to move the fullback on after he fell down the pecking order for a variety of reasons.

Warrington handed his number one shirt to youngster Cai Taylor-Wray for 2026, a clear indicator that he was not in Sam Burgess’ plans.

There were reports linking him with a move to Widnes Vikings, something which never materialised. Speculation also lingered about a move elsewhere in England but now, it has been confirmed that Dufty will return to Australia with his partner.

In a brief statement, the Wire revealed that his contract had been cancelled by mutual agreement, leaving the Wolves with cap space and a quota spot to head into the transfer market with.

They said: “Warrington Wolves can confirm that Matt Dufty has been released from the remainder of his contract by mutual agreement. The full-back made 88 appearances for the Wire and will return to Australia.

“We wish to thank Matt for his service to the Club during his three-and-a-half years and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Dufty made 88 appearances for the club in total and said: “I’d like to thank all the players, staff, the board and especially the fans for making Warrington my home for the last three and a half years.

“Me and my partner have absolutely loved our time here, with so many amazing memories on and off the field. I wish the team all the best for this season.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

London Broncos among possible landing spots for Matt Dufty as Warrington exit looms

Every Super League club’s best signing ahead of 2026

Ranking Super League’s 7 biggest derbies with Hull FC-Hull KR only 2nd

Salford RLFC pass major attendance milestone as Championship opener nears

Super League’s top 10 players ranked by win percentage including cult heroes, icons and current stars