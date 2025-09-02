Sam Burgess will remain in charge of Warrington Wolves in 2026, the club’s chairman Stuart Middleton has confirmed in a passionate statement.

NRL and England icon Burgess arrived at The Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of the 2024 campaign and led Warrington to a Challenge Cup final as well as the Super League play-off semi-finals in his first season in charge.

Having finished third on the ladder in 2024, many had high hopes for the Wolves heading into this year, but they have failed to deliver.

Despite reaching the Challenge Cup final again and coming minutes away from silverware, their Super League performances have been subpar: and last Friday night’s 25-12 defeat at home against financially-stricken Salford Red Devils saw plenty of question marks raised over Burgess’ future.

Warrington Wolves make decision on Sam Burgess’ future as passionate statement shared

Burgess is contracted until the end of 2026 having penned an extension last year, and now, it’s been confirmed that he will remain in position come – at least – the start of next season.

In a statement published via Wire’s social media channels on Tuesday evening, chairman Middleton wrote: “Last week’s performance hurt us all.

“This season has not met the standards we expect. Over the past few days I’ve sat down with players, coaches and staff across the club. The message was clear and united: this is not good enough, and things must change.

“Our supporters work hard all week and spend their hard-earned money to follow this club. We understand the sacrifices you make, and it is our responsibility to repay that faith with committed, honest performances.

“Sam Burgess has the full backing of the playing group. He will lead Warrington Wolves into 2026 as head coach. He is ambitious, driven and determined to put things right.”

Warrington host Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon in their final home game of the campaign before travelling to Hull FC and Hull KR back-to-back in their last two fixtures. All three of those sides will finish above them this year.

Middleton’s statement concludes: “We remain committed to our vision of building a team founded on homegrown talent and, with our Academy finishing the regular season unbeaten, the future looks bright.

“Recruitment is key and must be better, but let me be clear, there will be no passengers.

“Two new players have already been announced, with further updates to follow as change is implemented.

“We cannot overlook the impact injuries to key players have had on our season and the disruption this causes to our combinations. However, while it is a factor, it is no excuse

“You, the fans, deserve better. This club does not exist without you. Now it is down to us to earn your support back, not with words, but with performances that reflect what this town and community stand for.”