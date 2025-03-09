Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess likened aspects of his side’s play in their defeat to Wakefield as similar to an ‘under-10s team’.

The Wolves‘ return from Las Vegas was an unhappy one, with former Wire head coach Daryl Powell returning to the Halliwell Jones Stadium after his dismissal from the club and securing another impressive victory for newly-promoted Trinity.

They were much the stronger of the two sides and fully merited their 30-16 win to inflict back-to-back defeats on the Wolves following an underwhelming performance at Allegiant Stadium against Wigan Warriors last weekend.

And Burgess pulled no punches after watching his side concede 30 points in successive games.

He said: “We got beat in every facet, which is not like us. Physically, they were a bit stronger than us.

“I think they got five short drop-outs back in the first half so we’re getting into good areas, but it’s then a concentration thing.”

Burgess then said: “We then get in front and then lose the kick-off – it was like under 10s stuff, and then we conceded a try that was like an under 10s try.

“That’s what I’m seeing and there’s a few things to have a look at.”

Burgess made several changes for the game, with the likes of star fullback Matt Dufty unavailable and players including youngster Alfie Johnson coming in for a competitive debut.

But perhaps unsurprisingly, Burgess refused to use that as an excuse post-match – insisting some of his players need to take a look at their recent performances.

“One player doesn’t make a side,” he said of Dufty’s absence. “I had 17 players on the field that I believed in. We’ve put out sides with more players missing than that in the past and we’ve done better.

“A few players have got to have a look at what they’re turning out for the side.”