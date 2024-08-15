With news that Western Bears are set to be admitted into the NRL in 2027 – and that Brad Arthur is likely to be the coach – speculation is already beginning to emerge about which players could be recruited to the new franchise.

That speculation will inevitably include players from both the NRL and Super League, as the Bears look to put a squad together who will immediately compete in Australia, and with Arthur set to work in England with Leeds for the next two years prior to the Bears’ launch, it is likely he will be able to speak to players on this side of the world about the venture.

But several players on this side of the world are already being linked.

Code Sports have run the rule over the list of players that are available in time to sign for the Bears for the start of the 2027 season – and their potential starting 17 for the club includes two of Super League’s biggest names.

Warrington Wolves fullback Matt Dufty is one who has been lined up for a return, with the report stating it ‘will be time’ for Dufty to make his long-awaited return to the NRL come the end of the 2026 season.

Dufty has been a standout player for the Wire in 2024 under the leadership of Sam Burgess and the former St George and Canterbury man has long been tipped for a return to Australia one day.

He is not the only player linked with a return, though. Leeds Rhinos centre Paul Momirovski is another whose contract expires at the culmination of the 2026 season: the same time Arthur’s mooted deal with the Rhinos is also believed to last until.

“Momirovski brings a wealth of experience and knows what it takes to reach the top,” the report says. “A goal-kicking option as well, the Super League player has an arsenal of skills that could kick off the Bears’ new franchise.”

There are a string of Super League players off-contract at the end of 2026 who could be ideal fits for the Bears on top of Dufty and Momirovski and if Arthur’s future plays out the way it is expected to – coaching Leeds for two seasons before returning to the NRL – it will only heighten speculation about which players on this side of the world could follow him home.

