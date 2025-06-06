Warrington Wolves and Hull KR will square off against each other under the Wembley arches for the Challenge Cup title this weekend, and both squads are loaded with talent.

Across both 21-man squads, some of the very best players in the rugby league world will take to the hallowed turf, but how would a combined 13 look?

Well, without further ado, here is our take on a possible Wire and KR team.

Spoiler alert, it’s STACKED with talent.

Matt Dufty

This was a big call, considering the form of Jack Broadbent, but Warrington ace Matt Dufty’s attacking exploits just get him into this 13. He has quickly become a major part of Warrington’s arsenal in recent seasons, particularly since Martin Gleeson came in as attack coach, and while his defence continues to be hit and miss, the Australian is one of the premier attacking full-backs in the comp, and when he gets going, he can flip a game completely on its head.

Tom Davies

Tough call here, but Hull KR back Tom Davies just edges in over Josh Thewlis. The former Catalans winger has filled the void left by Ryan Hall’s departure pretty well this year, adding some serious power and pace to their overall attack. He is also getting among the tries too, with 10 tries in 15 appearances for the Robins.

Peta Hiku

Once again, Peta Hiku has proved himself as one of the best centres in Super League, and he waltzes his way into our team. The New Zealand international has yet again been in delicious form this season, with six tries to his name from 16 appearances this season, but he plays such an integral role within this Robins backline and he now seems indispensable. Such a classy player.

Toby King

The other spot was a tad harder, with Jack Broadbent also an option here, but we’ve again opted for a Wire man over him in the form of Toby King. The England international has probably seen his stock rise in his injury absence, proving just how crucial he is within this Warrington team. He is a really important cog within this Wire attack, both for his clever game reading but also his eye for the try-line, with five tries to his name in just seven appearances this season.

Joe Burgess

Hull KR winger Joe Burgess has really hit top form this season, and he makes our team as a result. He has been in terrific touch all through the campaign, with 10 tries in 13 games this season, but around that his overall game just seems to have come on a lot, particularly with his carries out of backfield.

George Williams

His return is a MASSIVE boost for Warrington, and he walks into our team as a result. The England captain is an all-round threat, and he continues to prove just why he is one of the best half-backs in the game. He has had to shift over slightly, though, but we were never going to omit him from this 13.

Mikey Lewis

Again, we were never going to miss Mikey Lewis from this selection. The reigning Man of Steel has somehow improved his game this season and has been right at the heart of KR’s march to Wembley with his delightful attacking flourishes and all-round playmaking ability. He is also leading the odds to win the Lance Todd Trophy too, which is quite something considering the talent that will be on the pitch.

LANCE TODD: 2025 Lance Todd Trophy winner: Every player’s odds with red-hot favourite revealed

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

Experienced prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves just edges out Luke Yates into this team, but you feel he could be crucial in getting KR over the line this weekend. The former Sydney Roosters man has already made a big impact at Craven Park, setting the standards for the rest of the pack to follow with his performances in red and white.

Jez Litten

A tough call, given both Michael McIlorum and Sam Powell both bring heaps of final experience, but Jez Litten is our number nine. The Hull KR hooker has yet again been in really good form, injecting some proper pace into his side’s attack when needed and still providing a threat around the ruck too, but this year he has also shown more maturity and seems to have taken on more of a leadership role.

Paul Vaughan

Toss of a coin against Jesse Sue, but we just, and we mean just, have Paul Vaughan in the team ahead of him. The Wire forward is such an explosive player, and his ability to play big minutes plus his desire to get stuck in on both sides of the ball is a huge part of Warrington’s efforts. When he plays well, Warrington usually go pretty well too.

LRL PREDICTIONS: Challenge Cup predictions: Hull KR domination but split on Lance Todd winner revealed

Dean Hadley

Absolutely oozes class, but yet still somehow very underrated. The back-row is a loaded area for Hull KR, with James Batchelor and Kelepi Tanginoa both in the 21-man squad and Rhyse Martin still to come back as well, but Hadley is arguably the best of the bunch. Hadley just works his absolute socks off for his side, which then allows the rest of his side to flourish.

James Batchelor

Just piping Adam Holroyd into this 13 is James Batchelor, who has again had a really strong campaign all told. The forward continues to add a real sense of balance to this KR side, complementing the whole squad really nicely, but yet still has some strong efforts of his own. A quietly impressive player.

Elliot Minchella

While Ben Currie has excelled since making the switch to 13, Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella has been one of the standout loose forwards in Super League for some time now and commands a spot in this side. The England international is crucial to the Robins’ system, both in his carrying and in his playmaking skills, and if they want to lift the trophy he will again need to be at his best.

READ NEXT: Challenge Cup final team news with Hull KR and Warrington Wolves’ injury boosts confirmed