Warrington Wolves have confirmed half-back Oli Leyland’s season is over after suffering an ACL injury during their recent defeat to Hull KR.

Leyland – who hails from Maidstone – arrived at Warrington from London Broncos ahead of the 2025 campaign, penning a two-year deal.

Having scored a brace of tries on debut against Whitehaven in the Challenge Cup back in February, the dainty playmaker has featured five times across all competitions for the Wolves to date.

But he will not be able to play any further part for the remainder of the year.

Warrington Wolves half-back suffers huge injury blow with season over

Leyland, who also played a game on dual-registration for Championship side Widnes Vikings earlier this year, had to leave the field early on against KR on May 23.

Wire went on to lose that game 31-12, and the 24-year-old emerged from the dressing room during the second half, taking his place in the stand with his knee iced up.

Sam Burgess’ side host Castleford Tigers on Friday night in their last game before the Challenge Cup final against KR on June 7.

And ahead of the clash with the Tigers, Warrington have confirmed Leyland’s long-term absence via social media.

Posting on X, they wrote: “We can confirm that Oli Leyland sustained an ACL injury during last week’s game against Hull KR, ruling our half-back out for the rest of the 2025 season.

“We’re fully behind Oli and will support him every step of the way on his road to recovery 💙”

Leyland joins Matty Ashton on Warrington’s long-term injury list, with the England international winger also having been ruled out for the remainder of the season having suffered both MCL and ACL injuries.