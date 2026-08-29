It has never been Warrington Wolves’ year… not yet, anyway.

But as the play-offs loom, the Wire have every reason to believe this could be the one to end their Grand Final drought.

They’ve already secured a top-four finish and top two isn’t out of the equation just yet. Victory over Hull FC on Saturday was another example of their qualities. In horrid conditions, they grafted and battled their way to a hard-fought win, something they’ll have to be capable of doing if they want to win in the play-offs at the business end.

On top of that, they have top quality players across the park. They’ve found form at the right time, winning their last six games, and crucially, their squad is fit, though injuries to Joe Philbin and Luke Thomas are far from ideal for Sam Burgess at a time when their two injured players, Luke Yates and Toafofoa Sipley, play in the same position.

Being without four middles is a worry. But there is plenty of reason to be optimistic too. How optimistic? Warrington have come close before, but where does this year rank in their hopes?

Four-time Grand Finalists, Warrington’s best opportunity was undeniably in 2013. They played Wigan at Old Trafford, who had finished fourth and six points adrift of the Wire, who had finished second. They’d not lost to them that season and were 16-0 up after 37 minutes. They have never come as close as that and it will take something for them to ever come closer without claiming their maiden Super League title.

They’d gone into 2012 with a great chance too, taking on a Leeds Rhinos side that finished fifth and had gone into play-offs in poor form while Warrington had won eleven of their previous 13.

Those Tony Smith sides were the closest Warrington realistically came and given the quality they had in that squad, that squad still looks like the one that should have brought the Grand Final home.

2016 was a good opportunity. Leeds’ decline had opened the door for other clubs, but Wigan always had control at Old Trafford that year. 2018 was their last Grand Final appearance though that was arguably their most unexpected trip to the Theatre of Dreams, having knocked out St Helens in the semis after they’d dominated the competition all year. Wigan had the edge over them that year, too.

Since then, Warrington have rarely felt like true contenders. Under Steve Price they were always in the mix but never felt like they’d get over the line. Sam Burgess’ first year, 2024, was arguably the best-equipped they have been since 2018, losing narrowly in the semis to Hull KR in controversial circumstances.

Is this year different? For some reason, Warrington have gone under the radar all season, despite spending almost the entire season in the top four.

They have two strong teams to compete against in Leeds and Wigan, who do remain the team to beat. They’ve only won one of their four games against the two, which does raise some doubts.

But, they’ve definitely got a chance, and with form on their side, this could arguably be Warrington’s best chance in some time.