Warrington Wolves forward makes Championship switch with lengthy move agreed

Warrington Wolves youngster Luke Thomas has returned to dual-registration partners Widnes for the remainder of the 2025 season, the Vikings have confirmed.

Crewe-born Thomas has 15 senior appearances under his belt in the game so far, including one for Wales – making his bow on the international stage against France back in June 2022.

Having gone on to make his debut for Warrington later that year against Leeds Rhinos, he’s played seven games for the Wolves at first-team level to date – including one earlier this year in the Challenge Cup at Whitehaven.

The 22-year-old also featured on Good Friday for Widnes, and has now returned to the DCBL Stadium for a longer stint until the end of the current campaign.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Warrington Wolves half-back suffers huge injury blow with season over

Warrington Wolves forward Luke Thomas makes Championship switch

Latchford Giants junior Thomas – who missed the entirety of 2024 with a ruptured ACL suffered in a pre-season game against Leigh Leopards – has never been permanently contracted anywhere else other than Warrington so far in his career.

He has though donned a shirt on either loan or dual-registration for Rochdale Hornets, Swinton Lions, Hull KR and Batley Bulldogs as well as Widnes.

The youngster will need to have made four appearances for the Chemics by the transfer deadline to be eligible to remain on dual-registration for the remainder of the season.

Vikings boss Allan Coleman said: “For everyone that saw Luke against Oldham, he was absolutely fantastic.

“He’s a real fiery character who carries with a lot of aggression. He’s just a different profile to the kind of players we’ve got here and will present a different challenge to defences.

“He’s got no respect for his body, he’s a player that excites us, and we’re really happy to get him on board.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Championship club swoop to sign former NRL young gun as length of deal confirmed

A busy few days for Widnes

Widnes – who travel to London Broncos on Sunday afternoon – currently sit 8th in the Championship having won just one of their last six league games.

The Vikings have though handed hooker Matty Fozard a new three-year deal, tying him down until the end of 2028.

Fozard, 30, joined his hometown club back in 2022 and has expressed his desire to end his career at the DCBL Stadium.

Adam Lawton has also returned to Widnes on an initial two-week loan from Oldham.

Elsewhere, forward Martyn Reilly has been released while youngster Brett Bailey has joined fellow Championship outfit Hunslet on a month-long loan deal.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Rugby League on TV – How to watch all 14 games this weekend, including BBC offering