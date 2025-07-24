Warrington Wolves youngster Dan Okoro has made a switch to Championship side London Broncos, following the termination of his loan deal from Castleford Tigers.

The 22-year-old Nigerian international joins the capital outfit on a deal until the end of the current season, and is now available to feature in Mike Eccles’ side for their upcoming clash against Featherstone Rovers.

Okoro previously played in the second tier with Newcastle Thunder, Bradford Bulls and Swinton Lions, and has 13 appearances in the competition to his name.

More recently, he notched eight senior appearances for the Fords in Super League, but has cut his loan spell short to pursue a move to the Broncos.

“London Broncos are delighted to announce the loan signing of Dan Okoro from Warrington Wolves until the end of the season,” a club statement read.

“The 22-year-old prop forward was most recently with Super League side Castleford Tigers on loan where he made eight appearances this season.

“The Nigerian has previously impressed in the Championship whilst with Bradford Bulls and will add significant size and punch to the Broncos pack.

“Okoro will join up with the squad immediately and be available for selection for the weekend’s game at Featherstone.”

The forward becomes the latest Super League loanee to head to the Capital, following the likes of Jack Smith, Louix Gorman, Joe Diskin and Tommy Porter among others.

