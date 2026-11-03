Warrington Wolves forward enters transfer market in surprise move

Adam Holroyd’s future at Warrington Wolves is in doubt after clubs were made aware of his potential availability.

The young back-rower has spent his entire professional career at the Wire since making his debut for the club in 2022, going on to make 54 appearances for the club.

However, there now appears to be a possibility that his future lies elsewhere, despite the fact Warrington appear light in the back-row following the loss of James Bentley to Bradford Bulls.

Warrington’s back-row options

Bentley started 23 games in the back-row for the Wire last year and with Ben Currie now playing loose forward, the Wire’s only senior back-rowers are Sam Stone and Kelepi Tanginoa.

It appeared that would pave a way for regular game time at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for Holroyd, who missed the majority of last year due to shoulder surgery.

However, that doesn’t appear set to be the case. The club have high hopes for rising youngster Ewan Smith, who has four first-team appearances to his name, and with regular game time not guaranteed, it appears that the Halifax-born forward is exploring his options for next year.

Clubs across Super League are aware of the situation and are now considering their options.

Adam Holroyd’s career so far

Holroyd came through at community club Siddal before joining the Widnes Vikings academy. A Yorkshire Academy representative, he moved to Warrington in 2019 and made his first-team debut in 2022 at the age of 17.

He became a regular in 2024, playing 18 times, and backed that up with a first 21 appearances the season after. However, his most recent campaign was disrupted by an injury that kept him out of action until July.

Despite that, he has amassed considerable experience, playing 54 times for the club.

Potential destinations for Holroyd

As a young British forward, there is inevitably going to be a lot of interest in Holroyd from across the competition.

Castleford Tigers have been looking for a back-rower and there’s an argument that Hull FC are in need of one too. With Shane Wright being offered to clubs, that could open up a spot at St Helens, and Wakefield Trinity are arguably short of back-row depth after losing Zac Lipowicz to Perth Bears, while other players who could play in that position, such as Cam Scott and Jay Pitts, have also left.