Warrington Wolves fend off NRL interest to tie down off-contract star

Warrington Wolves say they have beaten off interest from a number of NRL clubs to tie hooker Danny Walker down to a new long-term contract with the club.

The England international has been subject to interest from clubs in Australia for a number of months, dating back to last summer, when an approach from Canberra Raiders was made for Walker’s services for the 2025 season.

That led many to believe that Walker would inevitably head to the NRL when his existing contract with the Wire ran out. However, he has now decided to commit his future to his hometown club.

Walker has signed a new five-year deal with immediate effect, that will take him through until the end of the 2029 season. Still only 25, Walker is approaching 150 appearances for the club and has established himself as not only Wire’s starting hooker, but one of the best in Super League.

Walker said: “I’m delighted to commit my future to the club. It means the world to me and my family. To represent not only my town but now my young daughters every week makes me proud and is something I love doing.

“I see a big opportunity here with the squad we’ve got and Sam [Burgess] leading us. It’s something I want to be a part of. I’m excited for the future here now. With the direction the club is going in we’re definitely on the right path.”

Warrington coach Sam Burgess admitted he was thrilled for the Wolves to tie Walker down. He said: “It’s great news to be able to extend Danny on a longer term deal.

“He is such an important part of our team. His position in the community and passion for the game is infectious. We’re all looking forward to seeing him grow into the player we believe he is.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 The 99 Super League players starting 2025 with disciplinary points including 13 from Hull FC

👉🏻 The Super League clubs who could still sign Salford Red Devils stars after exemption decision

👉🏻 Where are they now? Paul Rowley’s first Salford Red Devils side from 2022

👉🏻 Hull FC make major call in Marc Sneyd pursuit with Salford Red Devils update provided