Warrington Wolves duo make Championship switch ahead of new season

London Broncos have confirmed the loan signings of Warrington Wolves duo Jake Thewlis and Zac Bardsley-Rowe ahead of the new Championship campaign.

The pair will head to the capital on a two-week loan, and are both available to play in the Broncos season opener against Bradford Bulls on Sunday.

Jake Thewlis and Zac Bardsley Rowe join London on loan

19-year-old Thewlis, who is the younger brother of Wire winger Josh, made his Super League debut for Warrington last season against Wigan Warriors last season, and also featured in his side’s 44-4 win over Whitehaven in the Challenge Cup on Saturday, where he scored two tries.

He has also spent time on loan with League 1 side North Wales Crusaders in both 2023 and 2024, where he made eight total appearances and scored one try.

Fellow back Bardsley-Rowe has yet to make his debut for Wire yet, but was included in their wider match-day squad to take on London last season. He has spent time in the Championship on loan though, making 10 appearances for Widnes in 2024, scoring one try in the process.

The pair become the latest recruits to join the Broncos ahead of the new season. At the start of the month, the Capital outfit confirmed the arrival of French back Christopher Hellec, and have also seen Wales international Huw Worthington, Australian half-back Connor O’Beirne, former Leeds Rhinos and Halifax Panthers man Ben Hursey-Hord and Italian international Luke Polselli join the club.

They also follow in the footsteps of Kian McDermott and Lukas Mason, who joined London from Wigan Warriors on a short-term loan deal last month. McDermott also made his London debut in the club’s Challenge Cup loss to Goole Vikings.

London begin their Championship campaign with some tough fixtures. They open their season with a clash against title-hopefuls Bradford Bulls, fresh from their Challenge Cup win over Castleford Tigers, and later face Featherstone Rovers and the newly promoted sides Oldham and Hunslet.

