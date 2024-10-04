Hull KR and Warrington Wolves square off at Craven Park on Friday night with a spot in the 2024 Super League Grand Final on the line.

The pair finished 2nd and 3rd respectively in the ‘regular’ season, having met three times – with Wire winning the first two clashes of the year but the Robins victorious in the most recent one.

Both squads are packed with talent, but how would a combined 13 look?

This is our take on it, with only those in contention for Friday night’s semi-final considered…

1. Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves)

Matt Dufty celebrates a try for Warrington Wolves in 2024

One of the three men in contention to be named Man of Steel, Dufty has enjoyed a tremendous first year under the tutelage of Sam Burgess. By far the competition’s top metre-maker, the Warrington full-back scored 17 tries in just 22 appearances over the course of the ‘regular’ season as well as recording 19 assists.

2. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Ashton earned himself a place in the Super League Dream Team, and he earns himself a spot in this combined 13, too. The winger is right up there with the very best in the division, and has been for a few years. Including the two he grabbed last weekend against St Helens, he now has 11 tries in his last six appearances.

3. Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

Toby King in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

King enjoyed a trip to Old Trafford while out on loan at Wigan last season, and will hope to make that same journey again next week. It feels like his performances have gone under the radar this year with many of his Wolves team-mates taking the plaudits, but the centre has been terrific throughout the campaign. He was on fire last weekend, scoring two tries and assisting another.

4. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Hiku has proven to be one of the best signings made across the whole of Super League ahead of this season, scoring 15 tries and recording 13 assists in his debut year at Craven Park. An ever-present for Willie Peters’ side, the veteran Kiwi international is a monster when he gets going with the ball in hand.

5. Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Ryan Hall in action for Hull KR in 2024

A reminder that Hall is 36, and will turn 37 next month. Given how he continues to make metres with ease and brush tackles off to power over the line, you’d never know. The veteran grabbed 14 tries in the ‘regular’ Super League campaign this year, and already has 24 to his name against Warrington. How he’d love another against them in his final Craven Park appearance.

6. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Williams is one of the best players in Super League, it’s as simple as that. He just makes Warrington tick, grabbing 19 league assists in 2024 as well as two last weekend in the play-offs against Saints. Setting up 12 in his last seven appearances, the England captain scored eight tries of his own over the course of the ‘regular’ campaign, too.

7. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Mikey Lewis in action for Hull KR in 2024

The frontrunner for the Man of Steel, Lewis has been electric this season and has played, arguably, the biggest part in their success so far this term. A homegrown ace, the half-back is unstoppable when he’s on form, which he has been for a large chunk of the year. 19 league tries and 24 league assists are just the tip of the iceberg.

8. Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue (Hull KR)

Veteran front-rower Sue has been tremendous for the Robins in 2024, missing just one league game and delivering some absolutely mammoth performances throughout the year. The ex-Samoa international scored tries in each of KR’s last two games of the ‘regular’ campaign, but it’s the defensive side of the game where he’s really stood out.

9. Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Danny Walker applauds the Warrington Wolves supporters following a game in 2024

The number 9 spot was among the most difficult to decide, because we really like all four options in Walker, Sam Powell, Jez Litten and Matt Parcell. It’s Dream Teamer Walker who takes the spot though having really stepped up for his boyhood club this year following Daryl Clark’s departure. No one in the competition made more runs from dummy-half this year (137), lethal.

10. Luke Yates (Warrington Wolves)

Had Yates been recruited in the off-season, he’d be right up there for Super League’s signing of the year. His mid-season arrival has proved a masterstroke from the Wolves, whose front-row has improved ten-fold since the Australian has been in the building. Yates is an absolute tackling machine, and has started to make impressive metres with the ball in hand in recent weeks.

11. Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves)

Matty Nicholson in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

Nicholson, 21, could be making his final appearance for Warrington on Friday night having agreed a deal with Canberra Raiders from 2025. The starlet has been in fine form for the Wolves pretty much all year, getting through a ridiculous amount of work every game, especially in terms of tackles made. He’s deservedly in the running for Super League’s Young Player of the Year.

12. Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)

We’ve mentioned new recruits a few times already, and we will do here again for one last time. Tanginoa has been a tremendous addition to Peters’ side having been snapped up from Wakefield Trinity following their relegation. The back-rower missed the final two games of the ‘regular’ season, but is set to return on Friday night, and KR will be delighted to have him available again.

13. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Ben Currie in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

Currie’s switch to loose has handed the veteran a new lease of life to the point he’s now one of the key cogs in Burgess’ side. The 30-year-old made more than 700 tackles over the course of the ‘regular’ Super League season, and made another 54 in last week’s play-off win against Saints. He’s also notched some impressive metres with the ball in hand in recent weeks.

