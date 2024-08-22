Warrington Wolves confirm major injury blow with star man set for lengthy lay-off

Warrington Wolves have confirmed full-back Matt Dufty will be sidelined for up to six weeks having required surgery on a knee injury sustained at Magic Weekend.

Dufty scored a second half hat-trick against Leeds Rhinos at Elland Road last Saturday night, with Sam Burgess’ side picking up a 24-6 win.

But in the first half of that Round 22 clash, the Australian ace suffered a knock to his knee which left him in pain throughout the remainder of the game.

And boss Burgess admitted that they had been set to bring him off early on in the second half, only for a break in play to allow the club’s medical team to provide him with some treatment which saw him through the remainder of the 80 minutes

Burgess confirmed post-match that the full-back would be assessed this week ahead of their trip to Castleford Tigers, with Dufty not named in the 21-man squad for the trip to The Jungle.

And the Wolves have taken to social media to confirm it’ll be a lengthy lay-off for the 28-year-old.

On their X account (@WarringtonRLFC), the club wrote: “Matt Dufty underwent surgery yesterday on the knee injury sustained at Magic Weekend.

“Our full-back will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. Speedy recovery, Matt 💪”

