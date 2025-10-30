Warrington Wolves complete double signing as ex-Leeds Rhinos star makes cross-Super League switch

Warrington Wolves have completed the double signing of ex-Leeds Rhinos man James Bentley and QLD Cup ace Josh Smith ahead of the 2026 season.

The duo become the latest men to head to Warrington for 2026, joining Tevita Pangai Jr, Toafofoa Sipley, Liam Byrne and Albert Hopoate in moving to the Halliwell Jones.

Ireland international Bentley joins on a one-year deal, while Smith has put pen to paper on a two-year offer.

Warrington Wolves complete double signing

Bentley brings a wealth of Super League experience with him to Warrington, tallying 181 club appearances across his spells with St Helens and Leeds, helping the Saints win one Grand Final and two League Leaders Shield’s in the process.

He has also tallied eight caps for Ireland at the time of writing.

Commenting on his move to Wire, Bentley said: “I’m really excited to be joining Warrington. It’s a fantastic club and I’ve had some tough battles against them over the years.

“The squad that’s coming together is really exciting. I can’t wait to get started and rip into pre-season, work with Sam to build my game, and do my bit to help the team have a big year.”

Outside back Smith joins Warrington from QLD Cup Brisbane Tigers, where he made a name for himself as one of the most exciting players in the competition. In 2025, he was named Tigers’ Player of the Season, and across his career, tallied 41 tries in 76 appearances.

On heading to Super League with Warrington, Smith said: “I am very grateful and excited for the opportunity ahead of myself at Warrington and it is a move that definitely excites me, especially after talking to Gary and Sam about the club and the future aspirations.

“I have always looked at Super League from afar and been a fan of it, so this is an opportunity that I wanted to take with both hands, to challenge myself and also take my game to another level personally.

“I am excited to get over there, meet my new teammates, coaches, fans and begin working for 2026!”

Of the pair, Warrington head coach Sam Burgess said: “James is a fantastic addition for us at Warrington. He’s got great Super League experience, is a fierce competitor, and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact he can make within our playing group.

“Josh is an exciting centre with great potential. We’re looking forward to welcoming him into our group and for him to make his mark over here in Super League.”

