Warrington Wolves could be heading to Las Vegas next weekend without their own head coach: with reports in Australia suggesting Sam Burgess’ participation in the trip is ‘in limbo’.

Burgess is one of the biggest names involved in next weekend’s four-game extravaganza in Las Vegas, as his Warrington Wolves side take on reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

But Australia’s Daily Telegraph have now speculated that Burgess is in a race against the clock to be on the plane with Warrington when they depart at the start of next week.

That is because he has had to make an urgent trip to London to try and process his visa application as quickly as possible, according to the report.

He will need assurances and guarantees that his visa application has gone through before the Wolves board to head Stateside, otherwise Burgess may not be able to enter the US.

The reports suggests that the ‘lateness’ of Burgess’ visa application is what could cause major complications. Several NRL stars have had to have interviews with US consulate officials before due to previous issues with the police.

Burgess pleaded guilty to driving offences four years ago while still in Australia, long before he made the switch to England to join Warrington.

And according to the report, he now faces a nervous wait to see if he has made the cut-off and had his visa application accepted in time.

If not, there could be a remarkable turn of events where Burgess may not be involved in such a groundbreaking trip for Super League and the Wolves.

Commercially, and from a PR standpoint, that would be a major hit for the organisers of the event in general, with Burgess a huge attraction given his global reputation.

A decision is expected in the coming days. Burgess is almost certain to be quizzed on the matter after Warrington’s game with Catalans on Friday night.