Warrington Wolves coach teases contract decision on overseas star ahead of Challenge Cup final

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess has hinted that a new contract for Rodrick Tai may not be too far away, hailing the Papua New Guinean following his impressive display against Castleford Tigers.

Having enjoyed a prolonged stint in the side recently, nine-time Kumuls international Tai scored a try and delivered a terrific defensive display as Warrington beat Cas 34-24 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night.

With that game coming eight days out from Wire’s Challenge Cup final showdown with Hull KR, the centre has more than staked his claim to walk out under the Wembley arch for the second year on the spin having done so last June against Wigan Warriors.

The 26-year-old is also trying to play his way into a new deal, with his current contract set to expire come the end of the current campaign.

Having been with Wire since the start of 2024, Tai has now scored 13 tries in 36 appearances in their colours across all competitions.

Tai has already expressed his desire to extend his stay in Super League into 2026 and even possibly beyond.

Dropping a hint on the Mount Hagen native’s future following the win against Cas, Wolves head coach Burgess said: “I thought he was brilliant.

“I thought he was physical when he needed to be and made some good tackles. He’s a great player.

“The longer he stays in the team, the better he gets. He’s getting that match fitness up, and can really dominate with his physicality.

“There are a number of players in that position (off-contract), and he’s one of them.

“I really value what he does for the team… he’s a great asset and we’ll be looking to keep him with us.”

