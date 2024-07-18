Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess provides recruitment update with transfer deadline looming

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess has provided a recruitment and retention update, dropping a hint that some business could be done before the transfer deadline.

The Wire welcomed the immediate signing of Luke Yates earlier this week, with the club paying an undisclosed fee to Huddersfield Giants who granted their captain an early release from his contract, with the Australian forward signing a deal with Burgess’ side until the end of 2026.

And with around two weeks to go until Super League’s transfer deadline passes on Friday, August 2, there are still a number of clubs across the competition still planning to do business in the market.

When asked if there’ll be any more mid-season recruitment made by Warrington, Burgess hinted: “We’ve got a couple of weeks yet, we’ve got a bit of space (on the salary cap), so we’ll see.”

Speaking in his weekly press conference ahead of Warrington’s trip to St Helens on Friday night, Burgess provided an update on the futures of half-back Josh Drinkwater and winger Matty Russell, who are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Australian playmaker Drinkwater has impressed since coming back into the side in the absence of homegrown talent Leon Hayes, whilst Scotland international Russell has spent time on loan at Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos this season.

On Drinkwater, Burgess said: “I think he’s been awesome. I think I’ve said openly before that I really enjoy being around him.

“He’s a good character, he’s a good lad, he has got plenty of experience and I feel like he’s really enjoying his game at the minute, so whilst he’s doing that it makes me happy because that’s what it’s all about really.

“He’s enjoying himself, he has done a lot of effort plays which has been great and he’s finding a couple of nice kicks and is getting the rewards for his hard work.

“At the minute we’re pretty tight with the cap for next year. We’ve promoted a couple and a couple of other guys (have got improved deals). I’ve inherited this cap so I’m just doing my best with what I’ve got. It’s tough to make it all work at times but – as it stands – it’s going to be pretty tight.”

Russell’s two-month loan deal at Leeds expired last week and the experienced winger has been linked with a move to ambitious Championship club Wakefield Trinity for 2025, as per Rugby League Live.

When asked about Russell’s future following his loan spell at AMT Headingley, Burgess said Russell will likely remain out on loan for the rest of the season so he can get regular game-time, with his next destination yet to be confirmed.

“He’s out on loan at the moment, I think he’s staying out on loan for the year,” Burgess said. “I’m not quite sure, a deal’s not been done but I think that’s the case.

“He needs to be playing, we’ve got a couple of young kids who are probably occupying those spots so I think the right thing for Matty to do is getting him game-time somewhere. He’s had a tough run with injuries.”

