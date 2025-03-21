Warrington Wolves coach reveals widescale injury issues after St Helens win

Warrington head coach Sam Burgess has revealed their win at St Helens on Friday night came at a cost: with the Wolves now having to contend with an injury crisis in the outside-backs.

Recording their third league win of the Super League campaign, Burgess’ side were 14-12 winners at the Totally Wicked Stadium as new recruit Marc Sneyd claimed the man-of-the-match medal following a stunning debut display.

George Williams and Matty Ashton were Wire’s try-scorers on Merseyside, with Sneyd kicking three from three in trademark fashion with the boot, and his last conversion proving the difference come the final hooter.

Winger Ashton, who grabbed the winning try courtesy of a breakaway following a loose pass from Jack Welsby, is one of those to have picked up an injury which Burgess says will keep him out of next week’s home clash with Leeds Rhinos.

Warrington Wolves coach reveals widescale injury issues in outside-backs after St Helens win

Fellow speedster Josh Thewlis was forced off in the first half on Friday evening at Saints, and wasn’t able to return.

That forced Papua New Guinea international Rodrick Tai out to the flank, and he – along with centre Toby King – is on the list of likely absentees for Leeds.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Wire boss Burgess detailed their crisis as he explained: “We got a lot of knocks out there today, we had players on one leg and pretty much all of my outside-backs are going to be in trouble for next week.

“We’re going to have to do a bit of re-shuffling, I’ve got a lot of injured guys in there (changing room), so we’ll lick our wounds and see who we can get out on the field next week.

“I don’t know exactly what (the injuries) all are, but (Josh) Thewlis has injured his hip.

“The other three, Rod Tai, Matty Ashton and Toby King, in any other game and if it was just one of them, I’d have brought them off because they were that injured.

“They all managed to finish the game, but dare I say it, all three probably won’t be available next week.”

Towards the end of the game, full-back Matt Dufty also looked to be struggling, and when asked about the Australian ace, Burgess joked: “I don’t want to talk about Duff being injured!

“He was pretty late in the game (when he got a knock), and I’ve been thinking about the other three for the last 40 minutes.

“I don’t know, we’ll figure him out.”