Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess has confirmed their worst fears on the injury front for Danny Walker, who will be sidelined for between ten and 12 weeks with a knee issue.

Ahead of Wire’s Magic Weekend clash with Wigan Warriors, Burgess had revealed the new of Walker’s injury and said he wouldn’t feature.

But when the homegrown ace was named in his 21-man squad, it left questions to be answered.

Walker was ultimately not involved at St James’ Park, where the Wolves were narrowly beaten 22-20.

Warrington Wolves coach reveals huge injury blow following Wigan Warriors defeat

Speaking after the defeat in the North East, Burgess confirmed that Walker would be missing for a considerable chunk of time, with surgery needed.

He explained: “Danny’s going to be out for a little while, he’s going to be out for around ten weeks.

“I think he’s booked in for surgery next week. If that goes ahead, it’s ten to 12 weeks (out).

“It’s unfortunate for Danny and the group, but we’ll get on with it.

“We’ll keep marching forward and we’ll look forward to welcoming him back later in the year.”

Warrington take on Leigh Leopards next weekend in the Challenge Cup semi-finals, and are already low on numbers in key positions, with Walker’s absence another big blow.

Positively though, Burgess believes they have come through their Magic clash against Wigan unscathed, even though forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon was forced off at half-time.

The Wire head coach detailed: “We’ll have to see what training looks like on Tuesday and Wednesday and see how many guys we get on the field.

“We’ll get a good week’s preparation under our belt.

“Lachie didn’t make the second half (at Magic), but I think he’ll be alright next week.”