Leon Hayes fractured his arm early on in Warrington’s defeat to Leigh Leopards and left the stadium in an ambulance, Wolves boss Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Academy product Hayes has endured somewhat of an injury nightmare, only making his return from a 16-month lay-off last weekend as Wire were beaten by financially-stricken Salford Red Devils.

Initially suffering a gruesome fracture dislocation of his left ankle last April, he then had problems with both the same ankle and his hamstring during his rehabilitation.

And now, in just his second game back in the fold, he has picked up an injury which looks likely to keep him out for another period.

Warrington Wolves coach provides worrying Leon Hayes injury update after Leigh defeat

The half-back left the field just nine minutes into Saturday afternoon’s 34-12 defeat to Leigh, with Warrington booed off come the final hooter.

Post-match, head coach Burgess spoke to Sky Sports and said: “He looked like he fractured his arm.

“There’s a definite break. He left in an ambulance at half-time.

“It’s part of it, unfortunately. It’s a physical game and it’s just one of those injuries you can’t really control.”

Sat eighth on the Super League ladder, the Wolves can now officially no longer make the top six, though Burgess himself has admitted numerous times over the last few weeks that their focus was elsewhere due to the gap they had to bridge.

On Hayes, the Wire boss continued: “What I do know about Leon, he’s a resilient young man and whatever he is going through right now, will help him down the track.

“He’s learning some tough lessons, both professionally and personally, and he’s got a lot of great support around him.”

SATURDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 How Wigan Warriors’ secret weapon proved vital in dominant St Helens win

👉 Paul Wellens’ passionate response to spine woes as St Helens’ ability to win big games defended

👉 No Mikey Lewis and 11 Hull FC stars in all-star Super League derby 13

👉 Bevan French addresses shock England call-up chances as Wigan Warriors star quizzed on switch

👉 Leigh Leopards boss’ kind words to under-fire Sam Burgess as Warrington Wolves threat assessed