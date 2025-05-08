Warrington Wolves coach provides injury latest ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final clash

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess remained coy on his side’s injury situation when asked ahead of this weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final clash against Leigh Leopards.

Wire have had to contend without a number of key figures over the last few weeks, with first-choice halves George Willians and Marc Sneyd sidelined along with centre Toby King and hooker Danny Walker.

Burgess’ side were also without free-scoring winger Matty Ashton through head injury protocols at Magic Weekend, where they were beaten 22-20 by Wigan Warriors despite a spirited second half fightback.

Ashton will return on Sunday afternoon as Warrington take on Leigh at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the last four of the Challenge Cup.

Back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon is also expected to be available despite being forced off against Wigan at Magic.

But beyond that, Burgess was rather coy on any potential returnees during Thursday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, saying: “I don’t want to focus too much on that.

“I just focus on who is going to play and we’ll get our game plan around that and look forward to the contest.

“We’re healthy. The ones that are in are healthy, so we’re happy.”

Hooker Walker went under the knife to correct his knee issue earlier this week, and skipper Williams has publicly revealed his target for a return is the Challenge Cup final on June 7, providing his team-mates get the job done in this weekend’s semi-final tie.

Recent recruit Sneyd fractured his eye socket and went for surgery immediately, but his return timeframe is unknown as yet.

Ahead of Sunday’s semi-final, Burgess continued: “Toby King is (in with) a chance, but I’ve got to make a decision later today.

“We’ll figure that out, he’s not fully ruled out. There’s a good chance of him not making it.”

